Music

Blueface Denies That Chrisean Jr. Is His Son: 'I Can't Continue the Plot'

"His biological father is no longer with us," the rapper claims.

Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Blueface has claimed he’s not the father — again.

Late on Friday (Mar. 6), the California rapper took to X to deny for a second time that he is the father of his on-and-off partner Chrisean Rock’s two year old son, Chrisean Jr. Instead, he said, the father is “Ronnie.” While Blueface doesn’t specify who Ronnie is, it’s likely he’s referring to Karon “Ronny Doe” Cann, an ex of Rock’s who died in early 2025.

“Jr is not my biological son,” Blueface began. “RIP to his father Ronnie[.] I can no longer continue the plot it doesn’t feel right as a present father in all my kids life to be discredited as a absence father to a child that is not biologically mine.

“I tried my best to fill in the blanks because his biological father is no longer with us but I can’t continue the plot it doesn’t feel right.”

Blueface previously denied being Chrisean Jr.’s father just months after the child’s birth, claiming in December, 2023 that he had taken a DNA test that proved his case.

But in February, 2025 Rock posted a paternity test on her son’s Instagram account that appeared to show Blueface was the father.

Blueface eventually changed his tune. Last November, he was spotted on a livestream calling Chrisean Jr. his son, and referring to attempts to question his paternity as “dumb.”

In other Blueface paternity news, just last month he announced during a Twitch stream that he’s expecting a “Blueface baby” with his current partner, Nevaeh Akira.

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