Blueface Denies That Chrisean Jr. Is His Son: 'I Can't Continue the Plot'

Blueface has claimed he’s not the father — again.

Late on Friday (Mar. 6), the California rapper took to X to deny for a second time that he is the father of his on-and-off partner Chrisean Rock’s two year old son, Chrisean Jr. Instead, he said, the father is “Ronnie.” While Blueface doesn’t specify who Ronnie is, it’s likely he’s referring to Karon “Ronny Doe” Cann, an ex of Rock’s who died in early 2025.

“Jr is not my biological son,” Blueface began. “RIP to his father Ronnie[.] I can no longer continue the plot it doesn’t feel right as a present father in all my kids life to be discredited as a absence father to a child that is not biologically mine.

“I tried my best to fill in the blanks because his biological father is no longer with us but I can’t continue the plot it doesn’t feel right.”