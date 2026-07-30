Blueface and Nevaeh Akira Argue on Livestream After He Admits to Cheating With Chrisean Rock

During a recent Kick livestream, Blueface and his pregnant girlfriend, Neveah Akira, got into a heated argument after he admitted to cheating on her with his ex, Chrisean Rock.

“You don’t go no potential, all you know how to do is suck dick,” Blueface told Neveah during the stream, where they were joined by her child Superior, as seen in the clip below.

“Don’t say no shit like that,” she replied. “Real shit, watch your fucking mouth. Especially in front of him, don’t say that shit, bro. ‘Cause he can go to school saying some ‘sucking dick,’ like, don’t say that.”

Blueface told her to “not make it about” her son, but Neveah insisted that Superior was listening to what the adults were saying.

“I don’t even suck your dick, why are you saying that,” she continued. “I don’t suck dick. I’m not a dick sucker.”