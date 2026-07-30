Blueface and Nevaeh Akira Argue on Livestream After He Admits to Cheating With Chrisean Rock

During a recent Kick livestream, Blueface and his pregnant girlfriend, Neveah Akira, got into a heated argument after he admitted to cheating on her with his ex, Chrisean Rock.
“You don’t go no potential, all you know how to do is suck dick,” Blueface told Neveah during the stream, where they were joined by her child Superior, as seen in the clip below.
“Don’t say no shit like that,” she replied. “Real shit, watch your fucking mouth. Especially in front of him, don’t say that shit, bro. ‘Cause he can go to school saying some ‘sucking dick,’ like, don’t say that.”
Blueface told her to “not make it about” her son, but Neveah insisted that Superior was listening to what the adults were saying.
“I don’t even suck your dick, why are you saying that,” she continued. “I don’t suck dick. I’m not a dick sucker.”
Blueface then reframed his initial provocation and suggested that Neveah doesn’t know how to do anything other than have sex.
“What do your other bitches know how to do?” she replied. “Please stop … It’s not funny.” Blueface ended the clip by saying he’s “only got one main bitch.”
Blueface previously admitted that he cheated on Neveah during a livestream.
“I cheated. I know. Sorry," Blueface told her, to which she said, “There's no reason to say sorry if you had intentions on doing it.”
Blueface explained, “I don't have intentions on going to be with somebody else. My apology... take it with honor."
His apology came just one day after he was spotted with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, at a boat party in Los Angeles.
Just days before he cheated on Neveah, he told her during a livestream, “I wouldn't have made you my girlfriend if I was going to cheat on you.”
Meanwhile, the investigation into the February 2025 murder of Chrisean’s ex-boyfriend, Karon Makhai “Ronny Doe” Cann, is still ongoing.