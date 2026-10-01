Spike Lee Restrained at Yankee Stadium After Fan's Alleged Palestine Taunt

The Palestine taunt followed Lee’s NBA All-Star Weekend appearance with a Palestinian-flag bag and keffiyeh-inspired clothing, which he said was not hostile toward Jewish people.

The encounter unfolded in the Legends Suite before the Yankees hosted the Red Sox, with Lee shouting, "Why’d you come over to me?" as security intervened.

Spike Lee confronted a fan who filmed him eating at Yankee Stadium and reportedly asked him to say "Fuck Palestine" before staff restrained the director.

A video of Spike Lee being restrained at Yankee Stadium has started doing the rounds online — and it all reportedly started over comments involving Palestine. On Wednesday (September 30), the legendary director spent the evening doing what he's done for decades, eating dinner at the New York ballpark before a playoff game. However, on this occasion he had to be held back by staff in the Legends Suite dining area. In the viral clip, Lee can be seen being pulled away from a fan who had been filming him as he ate, hours before the New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of their wild-card series.