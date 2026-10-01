Eminem Fans Think Kid Rock Feature Announcement Is Fake: 'No F*cking Way'

Fans questioned whether the collaboration was real, with some suggesting Kid Rock may have used an old verse because the Detroit artists hold sharply different political views.

Eminem fans aren't convinced by the news that he'll be appearing on Kid Rock upcoming Christian Rock album. On Thursday (October 1), Rock took to X to share the tracklisting for Halfway to Jesus, while announcing the video for his new single, "JAMES 1:17." Among the names featured on the LP is Eminem, who supposedly appears on a track called "7 Sins."

"The album cover and track list for Kid Rocks soon to be released album 'HALFWAY 2 JESUS' is here!" Rock wrote. "'JAMES 1:17' (Jesus Is King) is available everywhere NOW! The official video premieres TONIGHT!"

Em isn't the only guest feature on the 17-track project, which will be Kid Rock's first since 2022's Bad Reputation. Other names on the album include Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox and Jimmie Allen.

News of the collaboration raised a few eyebrows, especially since the pair have polar opposite political views. However, their relationship does date back decades, with the two famously collaborating on "Fuck Off," a track that appeared on Kid Rock's fourth studio album, 1998's Devil Without a Cause. Rock later returned the favor with a cameo in the video for Em's 2013 single "Berzerk." When Eminem fan account Shadyverse shared news of the collaboration on Instagram, many fans were skeptical, questioning the legitimacy of Slim Shady's participation. "No f*ing way," one person wrote, while a second flat out called the collaboration "FAKE." Another fan theorized that Em's inclusion on the track was via a verse he might have recorded years ago that Kid Rock is only now choosing to use. "Most likely an old verse, current day Em would not approve of this shit😂," they wrote. A fourth commenter questioned Em's supposed decision to collaborate with a right-wing musician. "Em fan, but why does em do features with these far right conservatives with completely opposite views?"