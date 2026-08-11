Chrisean Rock Claims She and Blueface Are 'Bigger' Than Jay-Z and Beyoncé

During Blueface’s livestream on Kick on Sunday (August 9), the couple sat in a hot tub, where Rock shared her feelings for the “Thotiana” rapper.

Chrisean Rock is making a bold comparison about her rekindled relationship with Blueface to none other than Beyoncé and Jay-Z .

“I'm sorry and I love you and I want to figure out the solution for that situation because I love you for real,” Rock, 26, said in the clip seen above. “You know who we is? We bigger than Jay and Beyoncé. No shade to them, we love them. But you know: this our shit.”

Blueface, 29, merely smiled and responded with, “Clock that tea.”

Their reunion took place during a San Diego getaway with their three-year-old son, Chrisean Jr., whom Blueface had mostly refused to claim paternity of over the years. Despite their rocky history, the couple kissed on camera while Blueface held their son, as seen in a separate clip.

The family getaway did not go without interruption, as the three faced an unexpected police encounter on Saturday (August 8).

According to TMZ, the San Diego Police Department pulled the couple's vehicle over following Blueface's performance at a local venue. The police stop took place while they were streaming live, showing officers questioning the rapper while Rock held their son.