Savannah James and April McDaniel Say They're Not ‘Delusional’ About Their ‘Different Lifestyles’

Savannah James, the wife of LeBron James, and her best friend, April McDaniel, got candid about how money plays into their differing lifestyles.

The best friends and Everybody’s Crazy co-hosts discussed their financial habits on the Sept. 28 episode of Boardroom’s Mental Wealth, where co-host Jack Ally asked about how money impacts their friendship.

“We talk about this a lot because there's two different lifestyles that exist. Like we're not delusional to that. And I think Savannah has accommodated where I'm at,” McDaniel said around the four-minute mark of the video below.