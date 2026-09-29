Savannah James and April McDaniel Say They're Not ‘Delusional’ About Their ‘Different Lifestyles’

Savannah James, the wife of LeBron James, and her best friend, April McDaniel, got candid about how money plays into their differing lifestyles.
The best friends and Everybody’s Crazy co-hosts discussed their financial habits on the Sept. 28 episode of Boardroom’s Mental Wealth, where co-host Jack Ally asked about how money impacts their friendship.
“We talk about this a lot because there's two different lifestyles that exist. Like we're not delusional to that. And I think Savannah has accommodated where I'm at,” McDaniel said around the four-minute mark of the video below.
The podcaster hypothetically posed that if James wants to travel, she has to allot enough time for McDaniel to get her finances in order.
“We're planning out. Like, we don't just show up at Fashion Week week-of. We don't move like that even though people think we do,” she continued.
“If we're going on the same trip, I don't feel the need to be in first [class] because that's not in my budget,” McDaniel added.
The podcaster recalled Everybody’s Crazy viewers being “critical” of James flying first class while McDaniel is in business, although she’ll visit James’ seat.
James, who shares three children with her husband of thirteen years, owns skincare brand Reframe Beauty. LeBron, who currently played for the Los Angeles Lakers and co-owns The Springhill Company, along with having a vast entrepreneurial portfolio, has a net worth of $1.4 billion, per Forbes. In addition to podcasting, McDaniel is founder of creative agency Crown & Conquer.