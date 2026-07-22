Blueface Admits to Cheating on Pregnant Girlfriend Nevaeh Akira With Chrisean Rock

Blueface has admitted to cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, revealing during a livestream that he slept with his ex, Chrisean Rock. The rapper made the confession while sitting down with Nevaeh in a candid conversation that quickly spread across social media. "I cheated. I know. Sorry," Blueface told her. When Nevaeh questioned the apology, saying there was little reason to apologize if he intended to do it, Blueface acknowledged her point. "There's no reason to say sorry if you had intentions on doing it," she said.

Blueface responded by attempting to explain his actions while accepting responsibility. "I don't have intentions on going to be with somebody else," he said. "My apology... take it with honor."

Nevaeh replied that she would accept his apology but appeared unconvinced by the explanation. The confession came just one day after Blueface and Chrisean Rock were seen together at a boat party in Los Angeles on July 20, where the rapper streamed portions of the outing on Twitch. During the event, Chrisean confronted Blueface over his repeated public claims that their nearly 3-year-old son, Chrisean Jr., is not his biological child. "What's all that [you saying] that's not your baby?" she asked. Blueface laughed off the question before bringing up previous accusations Chrisean had made against him. The two later spoke privately on another part of the boat, where Chrisean prayed over him. Blueface then declared their issues resolved, but Chrisean made it clear their conflict would not truly be over until he publicly acknowledged their son.

"When you start claiming your son, that's when the beef is over," she said. After the party, Blueface shared a screenshot of text messages on his Instagram Story showing Chrisean attempting to visit his home later that night. Writing over the exchange, he accused her of wanting to be "part of the circus." The timing of Blueface's admission has drawn additional attention because it contradicted remarks he made just days earlier. On July 17, he told Nevaeh during another livestream that he had no plans to be unfaithful. "I wouldn't have made you my girlfriend if I was going to cheat on you," he said at the time. That same livestream also noted that Blueface and Chrisean had recently spent time together on Catalina Island.

Nevaeh first announced her pregnancy during a livestream in February and is expected to give birth on Aug. 24. The couple previously revealed plans to name their son Solar Porter, with Blueface recently posting maternity photos and writing, "Family first," while celebrating the family's upcoming arrival.