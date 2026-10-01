Pop Culture

Trina Braxton's Husband Von Scales, Dead at 58

The entrepreneur and reality TV personality died early Thursday morning in Atlanta.

Trina Braxton and Von Scales pose indoors, both wearing light-colored tops. The background is a plain wall.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Trina Braxton is mourning her husband, Von Scales, who died at 58 on Thursday morning (Oct. 1).

The Braxton family confirmed the death in a statement from Trina's publicist, David Robinson, that was first shared with Bossip.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales, beloved husband of Trina Braxton,” the statement read. “The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event.”

Sources close to the family told TMZ that Scales died around 2 a.m. on Thursday in Atlanta. Per the outlet, he had been dealing with heart-related problems.

After meeting through mutual friends, the couple married in St. Louis in December 2019, with the wedding featured on Braxton Family Values, per People. They went on to appear together on The Braxtons.

Braxton married Scales a year after the 2018 death of her ex-husband, Gabe Solis.

The loss follows the 2022 death of her sister Traci Braxton, who died at 50 after a cancer battle.

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