Trina Braxton's Husband Von Scales, Dead at 58

Trina Braxton is mourning her husband, Von Scales, who died at 58 on Thursday morning (Oct. 1).

The Braxton family confirmed the death in a statement from Trina's publicist, David Robinson, that was first shared with Bossip.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales, beloved husband of Trina Braxton,” the statement read. “The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event.”

Sources close to the family told TMZ that Scales died around 2 a.m. on Thursday in Atlanta. Per the outlet, he had been dealing with heart-related problems.

After meeting through mutual friends, the couple married in St. Louis in December 2019, with the wedding featured on Braxton Family Values, per People. They went on to appear together on The Braxtons.