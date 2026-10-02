Music

Eminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'

The longtime friends have teamed up for a new track set to appear on Kid Rock's 13th studio album, 'Halfway to Jesus.'

(L-R) Eminem and Kid Rock.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images | Gary Miller/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Kid Rock enlisted Eminem for "7 Sins," a track from his upcoming Christian Rock album Halfway to Jesus.
  • Kid Rock says the longtime friends want the collaboration to show that political differences do not have to end relationships: "We hope that sets an example."
  • The pair previously collaborated on 1998's "Fuck Off," while Halfway to Jesus has no announced release date.

Eminem and Kid Rock have teamed up on a new track that they hope will set a good example for friends with differing political beliefs.

On Thursday (October 1), Kid Rock took to X to share the tracklisting for his upcoming Christian Rock album, Halfway to Jesus, and it includes a track called "7 Sins" featuring Eminem.

While some fans were surprised to see the two listed on a track together — and even skeptical about the authenticity of the collaboration — Complex has confirmed through a representative from Eminem's camp that it is an official track that will be on the album.

Complex has also obtained an excerpt from the album's foreword that sees Kid Rock explain the idea and intention behind the collaboration.

"I'm proud of the guests who joined me, especially my old friend Eminem," he writes. "His verse speaks to something we’ve talked about and that really needs to be heard: we differ politically and on other things, but we’ve stayed friends through it all."

"We hope that sets an example for people who’ve lost friends or stopped talking to family because they think differently," he concludes.

Eminem and Kid Rock's relationship dates back decades, with the two famously collaborating on "Fuck Off," a track that appeared on Kid Rock's fourth studio album, 1998's Devil Without a Cause. Rock later returned the favor with a cameo in the video for Em's 2013 single "Berzerk."

While no release date has been announced for Halfway to Jesus, the official music video for lead single "James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)" was shared on Thursday evening. You can watch it below.

Related Stories

(L-R) Eminem and Redman.
Music

Eminem Says Redman's Ability to 'Bend' Words Opened Up a 'Whole New World' for Him

Em, who has always made it a point to highlight the importance of Redman, has given the New Jersey rapper his flowers in a new interview.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
Eminem-signed white and red Nike Air Jordan sneakers.
Music

Eminem's Sneaker Auction Raises $400,000 for the Marshall Mathers Foundation

The auction featured multiple rare sneakers, including the unreleased 'Slim Shady' Air Jordan 3 collaboration.

Joe Price34 days ago
(L-R) Kurupt and Eminem.
Music

Kurupt Says Eminem Paid for His Rehab After Alcohol-Induced Coma

The Dogg Pound rapper said the gesture was "real special" to him.

Trey Alston56 days ago

Trending

1
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
2
MusicQuavo's Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE': Tracklist, Features, and Everything You Need to Know
3
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
4
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App