Eminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'

On Thursday (October 1), Kid Rock took to X to share the tracklisting for his upcoming Christian Rock album, Halfway to Jesus , and it includes a track called "7 Sins" featuring Eminem .

Eminem and Kid Rock have teamed up on a new track that they hope will set a good example for friends with differing political beliefs.

While some fans were surprised to see the two listed on a track together — and even skeptical about the authenticity of the collaboration — Complex has confirmed through a representative from Eminem's camp that it is an official track that will be on the album.

Complex has also obtained an excerpt from the album's foreword that sees Kid Rock explain the idea and intention behind the collaboration.

"I'm proud of the guests who joined me, especially my old friend Eminem," he writes. "His verse speaks to something we’ve talked about and that really needs to be heard: we differ politically and on other things, but we’ve stayed friends through it all."

"We hope that sets an example for people who’ve lost friends or stopped talking to family because they think differently," he concludes.

Eminem and Kid Rock's relationship dates back decades, with the two famously collaborating on "Fuck Off," a track that appeared on Kid Rock's fourth studio album, 1998's Devil Without a Cause. Rock later returned the favor with a cameo in the video for Em's 2013 single "Berzerk."

While no release date has been announced for Halfway to Jesus, the official music video for lead single "James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)" was shared on Thursday evening. You can watch it below.