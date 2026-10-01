Bruno Mars Serenades Karol G in Love-Filled 'Dance With Me' Music Video

Bruno Mars' very public displays of affection for Karol G continue in the music video for new track "Dance With Me" — check it out above.

Released on Thursday (October 1), the video for the latest single taken from his fourth studio album, The Romantic, sees Bruno serenade Karol G over the phone while an orchestra plays outside her window.

By the end of the video, Karol joins Bruno on the balcony, where the two embrace while surrounded by fireworks.

Bruno Mars is currently on the road and will perform a stretch of four more shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium from October 2 to 7. He will then continue his international tour run until next May.