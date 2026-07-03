Chrisean Rock

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Chrisean Rock.
Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock $250,000 Default Judgment for Alleged Assault Taken Under Submission

Plaintiff Lashala Irby testified on June 26 about an alleged 2023 attack at a Zeus Networks premiere party.

Trey Alston20 days ago
(L-R) Blueface, Chrisean Rock and Wack 100.
Music

Blueface and Wack 100 Claim Chrisean Rock Reunion Footage Is AI: 'Sh*t Was Crazy'

"They put the same clothes I had on today in the AI," Blueface said of the footage.

Trey Alston20 days ago
Chrisean Rock with braided hair and tattoos, wearing headphones, speaks into a microphone in a recording studio.
Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock Denies Her Son Has a Disability, Will ‘Not Accept’ a Doctor ‘Speaking Against’ Her Kid

The reality star, who was baptized in 2024, suggests she's leaning on her faith to protect her son's development.

Alex Ocho123 days ago
NLE Choppa and Chrisean Rock
Music

NLE Choppa Apologizes to Chrisean Rock for Speaking Badly of Her Son During Blueface Feud

Last month, NLE apologized to Blueface for the same comments about Chrisean Jesus.

tara mahadevan130 days ago
(L-R) Chrisean Rock and Blueface.
Music

Chrisean Rock Goes Off on Blueface After He Claims Jr. Is Not His Kid: 'You Lied'

Rock wants her followers to "pray" for Blueface after his latest paternal denial.

Jaelani Turner-Williams133 days ago
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Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Blueface Denies That Chrisean Jr. Is His Son: 'I Can't Continue the Plot'

"His biological father is no longer with us," the rapper claims.

Shawn Setaro133 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sports

Chrisean Rock to Make Boxing Debut After Nearly 6,000 Women Applied to Fight Her

Rock will face professional wrestler Zenith Zion in the ring.

Jaelani Turner-Williams166 days ago
Blueface and Nevaeh Akira
Pop Culture

Blueface's Ex Nevaeh Akira Reacts to Livestream With Stunna Girl: 'Wish Him the Best'

The influencer said that she has the name of her "first love" tattooed on her chest.

Jaelani Turner-Williams185 days ago
Chrisean Rock at the fifth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.
Sports

Chrisean Rock Signs Deal to Launch Professional Boxing Career

Rock is expected to compete in the first female Super Middleweight Championship later this year.

Jose Martinez190 days ago
Blueface.
Music

Blueface on Whether He Would Let His Daughter Date Someone Like Him: 'Nobody's Perfect'

The rapper, who shares a daughter with ex Jaidyn Alexis, said he gets "asked this question all the time."

tara mahadevan204 days ago
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Blueface attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" & "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Blueface’s Mom Calls Out Son's Girlfriend for Getting Face Tattoo With His Name Misspelled

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, wrote on Instagram about the misspelling of her son's birth name, Johnathan.

Jaelani Turner-Williams212 days ago
Instagram/bluefasebabyy/NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Natalie Nunn, Lemuel Plummer, Chrisean Rock, Blueface, and Nadeem Waheed attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Blueface’s Girlfriend Gets Rapper’s Name Tattooed on Her Neck

This comes as Chrisean Rock removed her Blueface tattoo from her face.

Jaelani Turner-Williams213 days ago
Chrisean Rock with long black hair and sunglasses poses in front of a red and black backdrop, wearing a white top and layered necklaces.
Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock Cries While Removing Blueface Face Tattoo: 'That’s What I Get'

The emotional laser removal came just as Blueface celebrated his new girlfriend getting a tattoo of his name.

Mark Elibert213 days ago
Ryan Garcia in a boxing gym and Chrisean Rock posing with peace signs, wearing jewelry, in front of flowers.
Pop Culture

Ryan Garcia Accidentally Makes Contact With Chrisean Rock's Face During Livestream Sparring Session

The boxer repeatedly apologized after an accidental punch ended a playful sparring session broadcast live.

Mark Elibert214 days ago
Chrisean Rock
Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock Gets Slapped on Camera, Then Fights Multiple People

Blueface seemingly responded to the video on Instagram.

Trey Alston216 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Blueface attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" & "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Blueface Denies His Son Has a Disability, Blames Developmental Delays on Chrisean

The rapper waved off health concerns about his two-year-old son, Chrisean Jr., calling the child “agile.”

Jaelani Turner-Williams229 days ago
Hazel-E and Blueface
Pop Culture

Blueface and Hazel-E Part Ways as Rapper Debuts New Girlfriend: ‘I’d Rather Be With a Young B*tch'

After the breakup, Hazel-E trashed Blueface online, calling him a convicted felon.

tara mahadevan233 days ago
Blueface, Chrisean Rock, Coi Leray
Music

Chrisean Rock Says She ‘Slapped the Sh*t’ Out of Coi Leray for Using Her to Get to Blueface

Rock said the incident happened while she was pregnant, and in GloRilla's Sprinter van.

tara mahadevan235 days ago

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