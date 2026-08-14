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Police Respond to Blueface Livestream After He Kicks Pregnant Girlfriend Nevaeh Into Pool

Authorities arrived at Blueface's residence while he was livestreaming, hours after he playfully kicked Nevaeh into a pool.

Blueface attends Warner Records Presents Lucky Nights With Lucky Daye.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Authorities were called in response to Blueface’s Kick stream on Wednesday, hours after he playfully kicked his pregnant girlfriend Nevaeh Akira into a pool.

After Blueface did the same to his son, the rapper can be heard telling Nevaeh, “I barely even kicked you,” to which she responded, “You kicked me?”

His actions did not seem to damper the mood in the pool and his partner Nevaeh did not appear distressed as they continued to play.

After Blueface and Nevaeh took a shower together on stream, the two received massages and that’s when the police arrived at his residence.

After asking Nevaeh if she’s pregnant, the officer questioned if a physical altercation occurred today. “No!” she responded.

“Were you kicked today?” the officer asked. “Specifically, were you kicked in the stomach?”

“No, I wasn’t kicked in my stomach,” Nevaeh emphatically replied.

After the authorities left, Nevaeh and Blueface continued their massages.

Neveah announced she and Blueface were expecting their first child during a Twitch stream in February.

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