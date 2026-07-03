Max B

Max B is a Harlem-born rapper and songwriter credited with pioneering the "wave" sound in early 2000s New York hip-hop. Associated with the ByrdGang collective and Dipset, he became known for his melodic, autotune-infused vocals that fused gritty street rap with ethereal, atmospheric melodies. His mixtapes introduced a distinct vocal style characterized by smooth, sing-song flows over moody, hypnotic beats, influencing artists like French Montana and A$AP Rocky. Max B’s defining contribution lies in shaping the blueprint for melodic trap and street rap, with his unique blend of melody and cadence continuing to resonate in the evolution of East Coast hip-hop.

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Max B in a beige outfit and sunglasses poses on a red carpet with "AWARDS" in the background.
Music

French Montana Brings Out Max B for Television Debut at 2026 BET Awards

The Harlem rapper performed "Ever Since U Left Me" and "Minks in Miami" in a milestone return.

Mark Elibert19 days ago
Max B with glasses, braids, and jewelry smiling. Karl Anthony Towns in a New York jersey on the court.
Music

Max B Claims Karl-Anthony Towns Said Knicks Have Been Winning 'Twofold' Since His Release

The Harlem rapper jokingly took credit for the Knicks' recent success, claiming Karl-Anthony Towns told him New York has been winning at an even higher level ever since Max B returned home in November 2025.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
Max B in a blue hat and checkered shirt walks on a red carpet. He's wearing jeans with black designs and accessorized with jewelry.
Music

Max B Walks Out of Complex Interview After Learning He Wasn’t Included on Best New York Rappers List

The Harlem rapper abruptly left Complex’s Re-Rank set during an appearance with French Montana after reacting to being left off the publication’s greatest New York MCs list.

Mark Elibert51 days ago
(L-R) French Montana and Max B.
Music

French Montana and Max B Keep the Wave Going with 'Cosmos Brothers' Album

The longtime collaborators have returned with 'Wave Gods 2,' a 26-track project packed with major features, melodic street records, and the new "Go Ladies" video.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
Max B attends Spliff Star's Live Life Birthday Gala.
Music

Max B Says Big Daddy Kane Let Him Down After NSFW ‘Playgirl’ Photoshoot: ‘That’s Not Wavy’

Max B continues to go after Kane, even though Yayo and Joe have advised him to handle the situation differently.

Jose Martinez57 days ago
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Max B is seen on May 13, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Max B Says He's Behind Biggie, Jay-Z, and Nas Among Greatest New York Rappers

Max B defends placing himself behind The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z and Nas in the best New York rappers conversation on 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game.'

Jose Martinez57 days ago
(L-R) French Montana and Rick Ross.
Music

French Montana vs. Rick Ross: The Official 'VERZUZ' Setlist

Check out all the songs the rappers played during their 'VERZUZ' event.

Joe Price70 days ago
Wiz Khalifa and Ye
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reflects on 2016 'KK' Twitter Beef with Kanye West

Khalifa slammed Ye when he thought the Chicago rapper was biting from Max B.

tara mahadevan87 days ago
50 Cent and Jim Jones
Music

50 Cent Posts AI Music Video Featuring Max B Dissing Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous

On Tuesday, 50 unleashed the AI-assisted video for the song "No More Tricks, No More Tries."

Alex Ocho128 days ago
(L-R) 50 Cent and Max B.
Music

50 Cent Teams Up With Max B for New Collab: 'Mo More Tricks, No More Tries'

It's the second track the G-Unit mogul has released this week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams132 days ago
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French Montana in traditional attire and a Sheika Mahra with long blonde hair pose together outdoors at night.
Music

French Montana on Meeting Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra After Her Viral Divorce Post

He said he decided to swoop in after learning she was recently divorced.

Joe Price183 days ago
Max B and Ja Rule are wearing sunglasses and jewelry, smiling.
Music

Max B Denies Fighting Ja Rule at Brandy and Monica Tour Stop: ‘I Love Ja Rule'

While appearing on 'The Breakfast Club' with French Montana, Max B shut down the viral story and sent Ja Rule a shoutout.

Mark Elibert184 days ago
Max B wearing sunglasses, a crown-like headpiece, and layered necklaces, including a large pendant. He's dressed in a black jacket.
Music

Max B Admits to Showing Genatalia During Interview With Angela Yee

The newly freed Harlem rapper explained the moment happened after he was questioned about his size.

Mark Elibert184 days ago
Max B and French Montana GOAT Talk thumbnail
Music

French Montana and Max B Debate the 'GOAT Kardashian' on Complex’s 'GOAT Talk'

French admitted he “can’t pick one,” while Max B chose the late Robert Kardashian.

Mark Elibert189 days ago
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