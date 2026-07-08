Ice Spice Reveals Gigantic New Tongue Piercing

On Tuesday (July 7), the Y2K! artist posted an Instagram Story that showed her sticking her tongue out and exposing a gigantic diamond piercing. According to Page Six , the ring looked fake to some, while others warned that Ice could chip her teeth with the jewelry.

The rapper previously flaunted a tongue ring in a social media post from April, albeit the jewelry was much smaller. From the looks of her recent Instagram Story, Ice Spice appears to be changing course after allegations surfaced last week that she swapped tongues with actor Tobey Maguire while attending Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons.

After the rumors began circulating, The Breakfast Club co-host Loren Larosa shared that she had received clarification from a rep for Ice Spice, who denied that the rapper kissed Maguire. Pictures from the party showed the entertainers standing closely on a balcony together.

“The picture (attached) is deceiving,” Larosa tweeted on July 2. “They were sharing a vape and just talking. Nothing more. I asked about Tobey Maguire’s hand on Ice Spices arm and the leaning in .. and was told — The Picture captured them in middle of greeting each other.”