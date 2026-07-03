Featured
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
How much do the biggest artists in rap charge for features? Here's what Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Polo G, DaBaby, and more say they charge for guest verses.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Glorilla, Cardi B, Freddie Gibbs, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Pop Culture
Drake, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Tiffany Haddish, and More React to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
The moment went down during Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, with Smith taking the stage and slapping the comedian after a joke about Jada Pinkett.Trace William Cowen