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dababy
Music

DaBaby Settles Lawsuit Stemming From Bowling Alley Brawl With DaniLeigh’s Brother

DaBaby has settled the lawsuit stemming from his 2022 bowling alley altercation with Brandon Curiel, the brother of his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh.

danbarna40 days ago
DaBaby wearing a white tank top, a navy cap with yellow design, and a large chain necklace, in a dimly lit setting.
Music

Clavicular Tries to Kick DaBaby Out of His Club for Allegedly Bringing In Guns

A viral clip showed the controversial 'looksmaxxing' streamer clearly annoyed at DaBaby for allegedly bringing firearms into the club.

Joe Price50 days ago
Plaqueboymax, Dababy and Lil Tjay
Music

All the New Hip-Hop Music Dropping This Week: PlaqueBoyMax, Lil Tjay, DaBaby, and More

Vince Staples, JPEGMAFIA, NAV, Quavo, and more lead a packed week of new hip-hop singles.

Andrew White78 days ago
DaBaby, Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar are pictured side by side.
Music

DaBaby Says He’s on Same Level as Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar: ‘I’m the Best’

The rapper believes he truly belongs among hip-hop’s elite.

Mark Elibert80 days ago
DaBaby wearing a black cap and vest, looking to the side, with a blurred crowd in the background.
Music

DaBaby Responds to Fan Painting of His Daughters, Sets Boundaries

The rapper addressed a painting and made it clear he won’t tolerate fans using images of his children.

Mark Elibert103 days ago
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DaBaby.
Music

DaBaby Reveals Show Rate Went From $300,000 to $30,000 After Homophobic Comments

In 2021, the Charlotte rapper faced huge backlash after making derogatory comments about HIV and AIDs.

tara mahadevan113 days ago
DaBaby performing on stage, wearing a New England Patriots jersey and a white cap, holding a microphone.
Music

DaBaby Takes Hilarious Trip Through Newark's Terminal C in Ski Mask

The rapper shared a playful clip of himself masked up in the airport.

Mark Elibert117 days ago
Waka Flocka Flame.
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Headlines 'MAGA In the Air' Concert

The rapper has publicly aligned himself with President Donald Trump for years and endorsed the politician during his second election run.

Jaelani Turner-Williams153 days ago
A shirtless Bobby Shmurda seen wearing sunglasses and a chain is in a car with a woman leaning in close for a kiss.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Vibing to DaBaby While Shirtless With Two Women Goes Viral

The 31-year-old rapper performed at Dubai's BLU nightclub over the weekend.

Alex Ocho159 days ago
DaBaby.
Music

DaBaby Addresses 'Fake' MAGA Concert Flyer: 'I Dodged That Bullet'

Last month, the rapper called "fake news" on a poster that claimed he would be performing at a MAGA Valentine's Day event in DC.

Joe Price162 days ago
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DaBaby
Music

DaBaby Seemingly Denies He'll Be Performing at MAGA-Themed Valentine's Day Event: 'Fake News'

The Charlotte rapper is calling "fake news" on some things involving his name.

Trey Alston174 days ago
DaBaby
Music

DaBaby Spotted Exchanging Words With Hornets Heckler In Viral Video

The fan quickly diffused the situation.

Trey Alston189 days ago
Funk Flex, Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons, Birdman
Pop Culture

Funk Flex Alleges Kimora Lee Simmons Had an Affair With Birdman Due to His Wealth

Kimora Lee and Russell were married from 1998 to 2009; they share two daughters.

tara mahadevan213 days ago
Dababy, Funk Flex, Birdman, Kimora Lee Simmons
Music

Funk Flex Says Kimora Lee Simmons Had Sexual Relationship With Birdman After DaBaby Denied Claim

Funk Flex criticized Kimora Lee Simmons on Hot 97 following the premiere of her new reality show, Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, airing his accusations during his Monday morning broadcast.

Alex Ocho214 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Funk Master Flex attends October London In Concert at Brooklyn Steel on February 20, 2024 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Kimora Lee Simmons attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 22: Rapper DaBaby performs on stage at Loud Park on November 22, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India.
Pop Culture

Funk Flex Calls Kimora Lee Simmons a 'Bird,' Claims 'DaBaby Was Beating That'

Flex's allegation comes after Russell Simmons accused his ex-wife of theft and barring a relationship with their daughters.

Jaelani Turner-Williams214 days ago
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Dababy performs during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash.
Music

Watch DaBaby Tell Bulls Fans to Remove Their Jerseys Before Taking a Photo With Them

The Charlotte rapper is extremely loyal to his hometown NBA team.

Jose Martinez228 days ago
DaBaby, wearing a black shirt and white cap, smiles on stage. He has a diamond necklace and earpiece.
Music

DaBaby Meets With North Carolina Sheriff for Potential ‘Collaborations’ After Controversial Video

DaBaby reimagined the tragic stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska in which he saved her in a music video.

Jade Gomez284 days ago

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