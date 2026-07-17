Director Says He Passed on Roc-A-Fella Doc After Dame Dash Refused Jay-Z's Side

A long-rumored Roc-A-Fella documentary may already have the footage it needs — if one major hurdle can be cleared.

Director Adam Bhala Lough revealed on Friday (July 17) that the would-be doc, which he was set to direct, has access to what he described as "hundreds of hours of incredible footage" from Roc-A-Fella's golden era. He says the project stalled, though, because he wanted both sides of the label's famous split represented.

The revelation surfaced after journalist Andre Gee published a Substack newsletter reflecting on Dame Dash's recent media appearances and ongoing public criticism of Jay-Z. Lough shared Gee’s piece on his own Substack, adding a comment explaining that he was once involved in a Roc-A-Fella documentary that has yet to be completed.

"True story: Dame asked me to direct the official Rocafella documentary. He's sitting on 100s of hours of incredible footage from that era. I said I'd only do it if I got Jay-Z's side of the story too. Dame refused. I declined. I'd still be open to it if he ever changes his mind," Lough wrote.