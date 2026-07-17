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Director Says He Passed on Roc-A-Fella Doc After Dame Dash Refused Jay-Z's Side

The award-winning director says Dame Dash has hundreds of hours of Roc-A-Fella footage, but refused to include Jay-Z's side of the story.

Dame Dash in a jacket with sunglasses, Adam Bhala Lough a beard in a blazer, and Jay-Z in a cap and sunglasses.
(Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images), (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Variety via Getty Images), (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A long-rumored Roc-A-Fella documentary may already have the footage it needs — if one major hurdle can be cleared.

Director Adam Bhala Lough revealed on Friday (July 17) that the would-be doc, which he was set to direct, has access to what he described as "hundreds of hours of incredible footage" from Roc-A-Fella's golden era. He says the project stalled, though, because he wanted both sides of the label's famous split represented.

The revelation surfaced after journalist Andre Gee published a Substack newsletter reflecting on Dame Dash's recent media appearances and ongoing public criticism of Jay-Z. Lough shared Gee’s piece on his own Substack, adding a comment explaining that he was once involved in a Roc-A-Fella documentary that has yet to be completed.

"True story: Dame asked me to direct the official Rocafella documentary. He's sitting on 100s of hours of incredible footage from that era. I said I'd only do it if I got Jay-Z's side of the story too. Dame refused. I declined. I'd still be open to it if he ever changes his mind," Lough wrote.

The filmmaker's comments immediately reignited interest in what could be one of hip-hop's most anticipated documentaries. Lough is an award-winning filmmaker whose credits span HBO, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Showtime. His résumé includes acclaimed documentaries such as The Carter, the Lil Wayne documentary frequently cited among hip-hop's best, and HBO's Emmy-nominated Telemarketers series.

Roc-A-Fella Records helped redefine rap during the late 1990s and early 2000s after being founded by Jay-Z, Dame Dash, and Kareem "Biggs" Burke. The label launched landmark albums including Reasonable Doubt, Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life, and The Blueprint, while also serving as the home to artists such as Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, Cam'ron, State Property, and Kanye West during different stages of its run.

The eventual fallout between Jay-Z and Dash became one of hip-hop's most discussed business breakups, with the two former partners spending years publicly disagreeing over the label's legacy.

The timing of Lough’s revelation comes just days after Jay-Z's three-night Yankee Stadium residency celebrating the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint. The shows brought together a star-studded lineup of guests, including Nas, Beyoncé, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, and Slick Rick, while also reigniting conversations about Roc-A-Fella's lasting influence on hip-hop.

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