Cash Cobain

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Cash Cobain.
Music

Cash Cobain Drops "I Wanna Rock" Video Starring Uncle Luke and Willow Ryder

2 Live Crew hit "Doo Doo Brown" is prominently sampled on the track, which will appear on Slizzy's sophomore LP.

Jaelani Turner-Williams41 days ago
Split image. Left: Cardi B performing in a red outfit. Center: Lil' Kim in a red corset and black jacket. Right: Cash Cobain in a graphic t-shirt and cap on stage.
Music

Cardi B Brings Out Surprise Guests Lil’ Kim and Cash Cobain at Madison Square Garden

Night one of the Little Miss Drama Tour's NYC run delivered major hometown moments.

Alex Ocho113 days ago
Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, Sei Less
Music

Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, and Sei Less Restaurant Host Holiday Celebration for Justice-Impacted Teens

The artists teamed up with Sei Less to serve 45-50 teenagers from Children of Promise nonprofit.

tara mahadevan213 days ago
Lithe for debut album 'Euphoria'
Music

Lithe Drops First Full-Length Album 'Euphoria' ft. Cash Cobain, Hunxho

He also released a music video for "Royal Oak" from the new record.

Kris Seavers245 days ago
Cardi B in a dramatic red outfit with a large circular headpiece poses with a crow perched on their hand, surrounded by flying birds.
Music

Cardi B Returns With Long-Awaited Sophomore Album 'Am I the Drama?'

The 23-track sophomore album features Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, and more.

Alex Ocho302 days ago
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Pelle Pelle
Music

Cash Cobain Pays Homage to Famous Notorious B.I.G. 'King of New York' Photo in Pelle Pelle Campaign

The rapper was crowned by his mother, Priscilla Small, for Pelle Pelle's 47th anniversary campaign.

Jaelani Turner-Williams305 days ago
Two images side by side: On the left, a man in a leather jacket and sunglasses; on the right, a man with dreadlocks and sunglasses.
Music

Cash Cobain Gets Call From Jay-Z After Discussing Legendary Rapper’s Possible New Project

Cash Cobain sparks buzz after tweeting about a phone call with Jay-Z, leaving fans speculating.

Mark Elibert311 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses, a black hat, and a leather jacket at an event with Fox and iHeart Radio logos in the background.
Music

Cash Cobain Tells Fan Asking for Music to ‘Stop Body Shaming’ After They Called Him a ‘Fat Ass’

Cash Cobain tells a fan to stop body-shaming him after poking fun at his body over a snippet.

Mark Elibert338 days ago

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