Bad Bunny Asks Judge to Overturn Reggaeton Copyright Ruling

Bad Bunny is asking a federal judge to revisit a ruling in the blockbuster reggaeton copyright battle by arguing the lawsuit is built on a fundamental flaw.

According to Billboard, the underlying case, filed in 2021 by Jamaican reggae duo Steely and Clevie, names Bad Bunny, Karol G, Daddy Yankee, and numerous other artists. The plaintiffs claim the foundational dembow rhythm originated with their 1989 song “Fish Market” and two later tracks, "Dem Bow" and "Pounder (Dub Mix II)."

A judge previously ruled that a jury should decide whether the rhythm is protected by copyright.

Bad Bunny's attorney Kenneth Freundlich, argues that the court overlooked that Steely and Clevie are asserting ownership of a musical pattern that does not appear in any single recording.

“I think there’s no single work that contains all of the ‘Fish Market’ elements. So how do you reconcile that with the notion that we need to have a coherent pattern? It seems to be problematic,” said Freundlich, as seen in a July 15 filing reviewed by Complex.