Rick Ross Wants LeBron James in Miami Because 'There's More Billionaires Than in Cleveland'

Rick Ross has a clear vision for LeBron James' next chapter, and it has less to do with basketball than business.

Speaking with TMZ Sports in New York this week, the Miami rapper made the case for the NBA superstar to return to the Heat: not because of championships, but because of the opportunities he believes await Bron off the court in South Florida.

"I'm talking from a boss's perspective," Ross said. "The boss move is for LeBron to come to Miami where the most billionaires are at, because of his brand. You got to feed the other 30 businesses that Bron has created."

Ross framed his argument around James' growing business empire, noting that the four-time NBA champion's portfolio extends far beyond basketball. In Rozay’s view, relocating to Miami would provide greater access to investors, partnerships, and high-level business relationships.

The "Hustlin'" rapper stressed that his comments weren't meant as a slight toward Cleveland, one of the destinations frequently mentioned whenever speculation about James' future surfaces.