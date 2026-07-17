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Rick Ross Wants LeBron James in Miami Because 'There's More Billionaires Than in Cleveland'

The Miami rapper says a return to South Beach would be the ultimate business move for LeBron, pointing to the city's billionaire network and investment potential.

Rick Ross and LeBron James posing together. Rick Ross wears sunglasses and a black suit, LeBron in a teal patterned tuxedo.
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for GQ)

Rick Ross has a clear vision for LeBron James' next chapter, and it has less to do with basketball than business.

Speaking with TMZ Sports in New York this week, the Miami rapper made the case for the NBA superstar to return to the Heat: not because of championships, but because of the opportunities he believes await Bron off the court in South Florida.

"I'm talking from a boss's perspective," Ross said. "The boss move is for LeBron to come to Miami where the most billionaires are at, because of his brand. You got to feed the other 30 businesses that Bron has created."

Ross framed his argument around James' growing business empire, noting that the four-time NBA champion's portfolio extends far beyond basketball. In Rozay’s view, relocating to Miami would provide greater access to investors, partnerships, and high-level business relationships.

The "Hustlin'" rapper stressed that his comments weren't meant as a slight toward Cleveland, one of the destinations frequently mentioned whenever speculation about James' future surfaces.

"Cleveland, I just left Cleveland two days ago. Amazing city. We had an amazing pool party," Ross said. "But it ain't nothing like Miami."

For Ross, the discussion isn't about whether James can still dominate on the court.

"This is about business, guys," he said. "I know you guys who are still fascinated, who want to see him jump from the free throw line and dunk. No, I want to see him make some of the biggest empires and put his logos on some of those new big buildings downtown in Miami. And do more business with the billionaires that's down there."

Ross believes the financial upside alone makes South Beach the obvious choice.

"I'm sure there's more billionaires in Miami than it is in Cleveland," he said. (Neither city, for what it’s worth, made Forbes’ top 10). "So it's a lot of money to get. And what y'all want to do? Watch Bron get more money, right?"

James' future remains one of the NBA's biggest offseason storylines, with fans and analysts continuing to speculate about where the league's all-time leading scorer could finish his career.

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