Mariah The Scientist

Mariah The Scientist is an American singer and songwriter who merges R&B and pop with introspective lyricism and atmospheric production. She debuted with the EP *To Die For* in 2018, followed by the album *Master* in 2019 under RCA Records. She has since signed with Epic Records and continues to carve out a niche with her moody, minimalist sound that emphasizes emotional vulnerability over mainstream pop gloss. Her defining feature is candid storytelling centered on complex relationships and self-discovery, delivered through sparse, modern beats that highlight her ethereal vocals. Fans return for the immersive experience of her visually distinctive music videos and the emotional depth that sets her apart in the contemporary R&B and pop landscape.

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Music

Cardi B Tops 2026 BET Awards With Six Nominations

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist followed closely with five nods each.

tara mahadevan59 days ago
Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist perform on stage, holding hands. Young Thug wears a sleeveless top and glittery pants, while Mariah wears a fur-like top.
Music

Young Thug Calls Mariah the Scientist His 'Wife' After Bringing Her Out at Coachella

“Make some noise for my motherfuckin’ wife,” Thug told the crowd.

Trace William Cowen88 days ago
(L-R) Cardi B, Mariah the Scientist and T.I.
Music

Watch Cardi B Bring Out Mariah the Scientist, T.I and Jeezy During Atlanta Concert

"I got a lot of celebrities here tonight so y'all better not embarrass me," the Grammy winner told fans on the first of two nights in the ATL for her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Alex Ocho90 days ago
Latto.
Music

Latto Shows Off Baby Bump While Twerking at Mariah the Scientist ATL Concert

The "Big Mama" rapper is expecting her first child as she prepares to release of her upcoming fourth album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams97 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug attends a game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2025-26 Emirates Cup on November 25, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Young Thug Wonders When Fiancée Mariah the Scientist Is 'Coming Home'

The 'UY Scuti' is looking for his fiancée after proposing to her in December.

Jaelani Turner-Williams130 days ago
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(L-R) Ciara, Latto and Monica.
Music

ATL’s Lo Kee Restaurant Honors Ciara, Latto, Monica and More With Women’s History Month Menu

The limited-edition prix fixe menu is available throughout March.

tara mahadevan133 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: Mariah The Scientist performs onstage at Radio City Music Hall on February 27, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Mariah the Scientist Confronts Haters by Touting Sold Out Tour: ‘You Should See It in Person'

The 'Hearts Sold Separately' vocalist flexed her sold out tour after years of being criticized on social media for her live performances.

Jaelani Turner-Williams135 days ago
Young Thug in a black hoodie and red cap stands next to Mariah the Scientist with long brown hair, both smiling indoors.
Music

Young Thug Clarifies Video of Him Dancing With Woman: ‘I Have a Wife’

The rapper denied wrongdoing after a clip of him dancing with a woman spread online, saying it was just a friendly moment with a fan.

Mark Elibert139 days ago
(L-R) Young Thug, Mariah the Scientist and Hazel-E.
Music

Mariah the Scientist Questions Hazel E Over Young Thug Clip Comment

The singer, who recently got engaged to Thugger, wanted to know what the reality TV star thought was "fire" about a post featuring her fiancé.

Jaelani Turner-Williams193 days ago
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Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist: Get a Closer Look at Her Engagement Ring

The 'UY SCUTI' rapper went to Atlanta's Jewelry Unlimited to ice out his future wife.

Jaelani Turner-Williams212 days ago
Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist
Music

Young Thug Proposes to Mariah the Scientist During Atlanta Show

Thug's proposal comes right after Mariah recently said she wants to get married.

Andrew W213 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Mariah the Scientist Wants 'Marriage' That 'Doesn't Involve An Obligation to a Baby'

The singer doesn't want her marriage to include the "responsiblity" of parenthood early on.

Jaelani Turner-Williams214 days ago
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 26: Rapper GloRilla stands courtside as the Toronto Raptors play the Indiana Pacers during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 26, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Young Thug attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

GloRilla Says She's 'Cool' With Young Thug, Had 'Funny Conversation' After Viral Phone Call

The rapper said she didn't take Thug's collect call with Mariah the Scientist "too serious."

Jaelani Turner-Williams225 days ago
Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist
Music

Young Thug Confirms He’s Still Dating Mariah the Scientist, Jokes That He ‘Put a Baby’ in Her

The newly freed rapper recently stoked speculation that he and Mariah had broken up.

tara mahadevan245 days ago
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