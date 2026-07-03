Ice Spice

Ice Spice is a Bronx-born rapper who rose to prominence in the early 2020s with her drill-influenced sound and distinctive, playful delivery. She gained widespread attention with her breakout single "Munch (Feelin’ U)," which combined catchy melodies and streetwise lyricism, marking her as a fresh voice in New York’s drill movement. Her relevance in the hip-hop scene comes from her ability to blend gritty drill beats with a charismatic persona that resonates beyond the Bronx. Fans return for her signature blend of confident, tongue-in-cheek bars and her knack for creating viral moments that spotlight Bronx culture. Collaborations with artists like Lil Tjay and appearances in major music festivals have cemented her growing influence in contemporary hip-hop.

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A$AP Rocky in sunglasses, 50 Cent in a black tuxedo, and Ice Spice with long orange hair.
Music

ASAP Rocky Brings Out 50 Cent and Ice Spice to Close North American Tour

The final North American stop of ASAP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb World Tour featured surprise appearances from 50 Cent, Ice Spice, Tony Yayo, and more.

Mark Elibert5 days ago
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5054 -- Pictured: Ice Spice
Music

Ice Spice Reveals Gigantic New Tongue Piercing

The "Thootie" rapper gave fans a peek at the large diamond stud in her Instagram Story.

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago
(L-R) Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire.
Music

Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire Spotted Getting Cozy, Snapped Allegedly Kissing at Party (UPDATE)

Photos of the 'Y2K' rapper and the 'Spider-Man' actor allegedly locking lips has social media divided.

Alex Ocho15 days ago
Ice Spice with long pink hair poses in a pale outfit at a colorful event backdrop.
Music

Ice Spice to Be Deposed in Ongoing Wig Company Lawsuit

A judge has ordered the rapper to face deposition over 25 custom wigs she allegedly received but never paid for.

Alex Ocho40 days ago
Split image. Left: Latto in a detailed dress. Right: Cardi B in a red sequined outfit with striking black and blonde hair.
Music

Latto Confirms She Referenced Cardi B on "Gimme Dat," Says She's 'Open' to a Conversation

Latto's "Gimme Dat" lyric came after Cardi B was heard in an alleged leaked call with Ice Spice's manager in which she referred to her as a "p*ssy."

Alex Ocho43 days ago
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Cardi B and Latto
Music

Latto Appears to Diss Cardi B for Offering Her a Bag as Apology for Leaked Call: ‘B*tch Said What?’

Latto appeared to sub Bardi on the 'Big Mama' album cut, "Gimme Dat."

tara mahadevan49 days ago
Ice Spice.
Music

Ice Spice Gets 'Spicy' in New Wendy's Ad Following Viral McDonalds Fight

The 'Y2K' rapper apparently really does prefer Wendy's to McDonald's.

Jaelani Turner-Williams76 days ago
Jack Harlow with curly hair and glasses, and Ice Spice with pink hair and a cross necklace, are pictured side by side.
Music

Jack Harlow Says ‘Iconic' Ice Spice Is One of His ‘Favorite Artists to Come Out This Decade'

Jack Harlow praised Ice Spice on Instagram, calling her “truly iconic” and naming her one of his favorite artists of the decade.

Mark Elibert79 days ago
Ebro Darden in a white shirt and cap, and Ice Spice with pink hair in a white lace outfit, at separate events.
Music

Ebro Suggests Ice Spice McDonald’s Fight Was Staged, Says She ‘Needs Promo Right Now’

Ebro Darden suggested that the viral video is "promo" to get the rapper back in the news.

Joe Price88 days ago
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22203 -- Pictured: Ice Spice --
Music

Ice Spice Gives Props to Former Employer After McDonald's Fight: 'This Wouldn't Happen At Wendy's'

Isis shouts out her old company in a playful nod to her now-infamous scuffle.

Shawn Setaro91 days ago
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Ice Spice
Music

Ice Spice's Lawyer Reveals McDonald's Attack Has Been Reported to LAPD

She was attacked by a woman for, the woman says, being rude.

Trey Alston91 days ago
Ice Spice
Music

Ice Spice Attack: Woman Says She Slapped Rapper Because She's a 'Rude B*tch’

The woman said she attempted to introduce herself to Ice Spice before the chaos unfolded.

Trey Alston91 days ago
(L-R) Ice Spice and Yeat.
Style

Ice Spice’s Head-Turning Look in Yeat's "Naked" Video Is All Valentino FW26

The striking look sees the rapper decked out in a sheer lace bodysuit layered with a black bandeau bra, lace tights, and a lace and fur-trimmed shrug.

tara mahadevan105 days ago
Screenshot from Yeat's video for "Naked," featuring Ice Spice.
Music

Yeat Drops "Naked" Video Where He's Rapping on Ice Spice's Body

The video was also directed by the rapper, under his birth name Noah Olivier Smith.

Jose Martinez107 days ago
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Ice Spice with long, wavy pink hair, wearing a floral necklace, stands in front of a blurred background with lights.
Music

Ice Spice Says Weight Loss Wasn’t From Ozempic: ‘Na It Was Depression Im Better Now Tho’

The rapper is responding after a 2024 era video of her working out resurfaced online.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
Madonna with blonde hair poses with boyfriend Akeem Morris in a room. The man flexes and raises his arm, showing tattoos.
Music

Madonna Takes on Ice Spice’s ‘Spongebob’ TikTok Dance Trend With 29-Year-Old Boyfriend

The couple, who have a 38-year age gap, have reportedly been dating since July 2024.

Alex Ocho163 days ago

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