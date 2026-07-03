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Before Drake drops his highly anticipated remix of 4Batz’s “Act ii: Date @ 8,” we ranked his best remixes with rising stars through the years.Jordan Rose
“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Akademiks to talk about what he’s been up to for the past few years.Joe Price
Taking to Instagram Live, Fetty showed off a photo of Lauren and asked his fans to populate his feed with butterfly emojis, which were his daughter’s favorite.Brenton Blanchet
The best new music this week includes songs from Migos, Travis Scott, Young Thug, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Justin Bieber, and more.Eric Skelton