Fetty Wap

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(L-R) French Montana, Ice Spice and Yung Miami.
Music

Summer Jam Taps French Montana, Ice Spice and Yung Miami for 2026 Lineup

Hot 97's annual event returns to New Jersey's Prudential Center on July 24.

Will Lavin1 day ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Fetty Wap performs onstage during BETX Main Stage presented by Hyundai during the 2026 BET Experience Fan Fest at The Beehive on June 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Fetty Wap Says He 'Never Gave Up' on Himself Despite Glaucoma, Prison Setbacks

The "Again" rapper says he "never lost that faith" in himself amid personal hurdles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams19 days ago
Poster for Fetty Wap's "Nostalgia Tour" featuring a close-up of his eyes, with text in bold letters.
Music

Fetty Wap Announces Nostalgia Tour: Everything You Need to Know

The rapper will celebrate his biggest hits, including "Trap Queen" and "679," on a nationwide run.

Alex Ocho66 days ago
Fetty Wap wearing a peach hoodie and black headscarf is speaking into a microphone, smiling and winking.
Music

Fetty Wap Says Once Gave a Friend $1 Million and They No Longer Speak

The rapper recalls giving away his first million-dollar check out of loyalty, and losing the relationship.

Mark Elibert102 days ago
Cardi B in a fur coat and polka dot headband smiles, while Fetty Wap in a knit hat and chains poses with one eye closed.
Music

Cardi B Brings Out Fetty Wap at Newark Tour Stop

The Bronx rapper surprised fans by bringing out the New Jersey star during her Newark show.

Mark Elibert112 days ago
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Fetty Wap
Music

Fetty Wap Recalls His Booking Fee Falling to $5000 From $250K Prior to Arrest: 'By 2017 It Was Over'

"By 2017, it was over," Fetty said, as rappers like Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Kodak Black rose to fame.

tara mahadevan124 days ago
Fetty Wap with long hair, wearing a beanie and a graphic shirt, smiles while surrounded by people at night.
Music

Fetty Wap Says His Sister Was the Only One Who Held Him Down While He Was in Prison

The "Trap Queen" rapper opens up about loyalty after his prison sentence in a drug trafficking case.

Alex Ocho124 days ago
Fetty Wap with long dreadlocks and a gray hoodie smiles at the camera in an indoor setting.
Music

Fetty Wap Says He Earned GED and Studied HVAC Following Release From Prison

The rapper says learning a trade gave him new perspective and stability after his release.

Mark Elibert150 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Fetty Wap attends Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party on January 16, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Fetty Wap Gained 85 Pounds in Prison, Says Workouts Were a ‘Discipline'

The New Jersey rapper went from 140 pounds to 225 pounds while behind bars.

Jaelani Turner-Williams173 days ago
Fetty Wap, with long dreadlocks, smiles in a hoodie. 50 Cent, wearing a cap and chain, smiles on stage.
Music

Fetty Wap Says 50 Cent Supported Him in Prison and Sent Money: 'He Didn’t Shy Off'

The rapper opened up on 'The Breakfast Club' about loyalty, tough love, and rebuilding after incarceration.

Mark Elibert190 days ago
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Fetty Wap in a white t-shirt and blue cap on the left, and Masika Kalysha in a gray outfit on the right, posing at an event.
Music

Fetty Wap Seemingly Slammed by Ex After Early Prison Release: 'Immediate Disappointment'

Fetty secured his freedom this week after initially being sentenced to six years.

Trace William Cowen191 days ago
Fetty Wap with a beard and dreadlocks wearing a black and gray beanie and a black jacket, standing indoors.
Music

Fetty Wap Released From Prison Early, Thanks Family and Fans for 'Support' and 'Love'

He was originally scheduled for release in 2029.

Alex Ocho191 days ago
A person with long dreadlocks and a blue cap that reads "Gallery Dept" stands against a textured background.
Music

Fetty Wap’s Prison Release Date Moved Up Again, Now Set for December 2026

Fetty Wap will get to spend the holidays with his family next year.

Mark Elibert244 days ago
A man with dreadlocks and tattoos stands with arms crossed, wearing a white t-shirt, against a plain wall.
Music

Fetty Wap Shares New Photo From Behind Bars Amid Drug Trafficking Sentence

It's Fetty Wap's first new photo since a now-deleted Instagram post last year.

Joe Price338 days ago
Fetty Wap in a black and white setting, sitting in a chair.
Music

Fetty Wap Seeks Presidential Pardon, Drops Song Inspired by Inmate Number

The rapper is currently serving six years in prison on federal drug charges.

Joe Price435 days ago
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Fetty Wap smiling on a red carpet, wearing a black suit and white shirt, with dreadlocks and tattoos visible.
Music

Fetty Wap’s Sister Calls for Rapper’s Sentence to Be Shortened: ‘Justice Should Also Mean Mercy'

The "Trap Queen" rapper has been imprisoned since pleading guilty to federal drug charges.

Alex Ocho469 days ago
Music

Fetty Wap Shares New Photo of Himself From Prison

Fetty Wap looks to be holding up well during his six-year sentence for his involvement in a drug trafficking scheme.

Jaelani Turner-Williams812 days ago

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