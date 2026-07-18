Rick Ross Says He'll Always ‘Celebrate’ His Drake Collaborations: ‘You Can’t Change the Past’

Rick Ross isn't interested in erasing his work history with Drake. During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, the MMG boss addressed fans who have questioned why he still performs and acknowledges the music he made with the Toronto superstar following their highly publicized falling out. Ross made it clear that, regardless of where their relationship stands today, he'll always celebrate the records they created together. "You gotta realize anything that we created in the past, Rozay gonna celebrate," Ross said. "You understand? You can't change your past. You control the future. You dictate all that. So anything we've ever created is celebrated, you know? We with that." Ross dismissed the idea of avoiding those songs, saying neither he nor Drake is worried about revisiting their shared catalog. "We bosses," he continued. "We don't even care. Play all them n***a's shit. We ain't on no ho shit. We rich n***as."

The comments came after Joe Budden mentioned that fans had been discussing whether Ross should continue performing his collaborations with Drake. Rather than distance himself from the music, Ross embraced it as part of his legacy.