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Rick Ross Says He'll Always ‘Celebrate’ His Drake Collaborations: ‘You Can’t Change the Past’

The MMG boss is urging those hoping for a reunion between him and Drake to move on.

Drake in a blue tuxedo and Rick Ross in black attire with sunglasses, posing together at an event with people in the background.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Rick Ross isn't interested in erasing his work history with Drake.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, the MMG boss addressed fans who have questioned why he still performs and acknowledges the music he made with the Toronto superstar following their highly publicized falling out. Ross made it clear that, regardless of where their relationship stands today, he'll always celebrate the records they created together.

"You gotta realize anything that we created in the past, Rozay gonna celebrate," Ross said. "You understand? You can't change your past. You control the future. You dictate all that. So anything we've ever created is celebrated, you know? We with that."

Ross dismissed the idea of avoiding those songs, saying neither he nor Drake is worried about revisiting their shared catalog.

"We bosses," he continued. "We don't even care. Play all them n***a's shit. We ain't on no ho shit. We rich n***as."

The comments came after Joe Budden mentioned that fans had been discussing whether Ross should continue performing his collaborations with Drake. Rather than distance himself from the music, Ross embraced it as part of his legacy.

The conversation later shifted to whether fans could ever expect the pair to reunite in the studio. Budden admitted he was among those disappointed by the possibility that the two may never release another collaboration.

"But what do you have to say to the people out there, such as myself, that are heartbroken, that we won't hear new fire from the two of you?" Budden asked.

Ross didn't offer any hint that new music is on the horizon. Instead, he encouraged fans to move forward.

"Y'all n***as gonna get over it, trust me," Ross said. "Move on, man... trust me."

Ross and Drake have delivered several fan-favorite collaborations over the years, including "Aston Martin Music," "Stay Schemin'," "Lord Knows," "Money in the Grave," and "Gold Roses." While the two have since gone their separate ways, Ross' latest comments suggest he has no intention of downplaying the impact of the music they made together, even if another reunion never happens.

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