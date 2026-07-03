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Two days before Sheff G turned himself in to serve a five-year sentence, we spoke with him and his partner Sleepy Hallow about their drill history, the infamous Trump rally, and more.Jordan Rose
Brooklyn drill rapper Sleepy Hallow speaks about being an innovator in New York's sample drill scene, gives an update on Sheff G, and talks about his new music.Jordan Rose
Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.Eric Skelton
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Lil Wayne, Don Toliver, Conway The Machine, Cordae, James Blake, Tyla Yaweh, and many more.Jessica Mckinney