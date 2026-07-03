Sleepy Hallow

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Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.
Eric Skelton

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Unknown group of individuals posing with hand gestures, some wearing chains and caps, colorful floral backdrop
Music

Cardi B Brings Out Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow During Performance

The appearance comes just weeks after Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow voiced support for Donald Trump.

Joe Price760 days ago
Donald Trump stands next to rappers Fresha and Symphony at a podium during an outdoor event. Fresha and Symphony are speaking into microphones
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Promise They'll Be at Summer Jam as 'Disgusted' Peter Rosenberg Wants Them Pulled for Trump Support

"Y'all the reason our generation is the way it is," a disappointed Sheff told Rosenberg and his team on Instagram.

Brad Callas777 days ago
Two individuals pose together indoors. The person on the left wears a yellow hoodie with a white skull design, and the person on the right wears a white hoodie with "BROOKLYN" written on it
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Voice Support for Trump Onstage at Bronx Campaign Rally

How confident are we that he could tell you who was who?

Jose Martinez785 days ago
Music

Sleepy Hallow Shares New Song and Video "Pain Talk" f/ Lil Tjay Following Conspiracy Charges

The single arrives a week after Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G were among 32 alleged gang members charged in a 140-count indictment.

Mark Elibert1150 days ago
Music

Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow Allegedly Used ‘Distinct Form of Pig Latin’ on Calls to Avoid Being Caught by Cops

The rappers are among 32 alleged gang members who have been accused of using pig Latin in phone conversations to evade detection.

Joe Price1155 days ago
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This is a photo of Sheff G
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Among 32 Alleged Gang Members Arrested, Implicated in 12 Shootings

Sheff G is accused of offering cash and jewelry in exchange for committing acts of violence on rival gangs, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office alleged.

Brad Callas1158 days ago
Sheff video screenshot for new single
Music

Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G, and Jay Bezzy Share New Single and Video "Overseas"

Winners Circle Entertainment artists Jay Bezzy, Sheff G, and Sleepy Hallow join forces to deliver their new collaborative single and video "Overseas."

Brad Callas1688 days ago
Still Sleep? by Sleepy Hallow deluxe edition cover art.
Music

Sleepy Hallow Releases 'Still Sleep?' Deluxe Edition f/ Coi Leray

After dropping off his album 'Still Sleep?' earlier this year, Brooklyn drill MC Sleepy Hallow has revisited the project with a new deluxe edition.

Joe Price1743 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Young Thug, Kevin Abstract, Lorde, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Rod Wave, Lil Durk, Dvsn, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug, Kevin Abstract, Lorde, Trippie Redd, and more.

Jessica Mckinney1792 days ago
run-it-up-video
Music

Sheff G Recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Sleepy Hallow for New Song and Video "Run It Up"

With the arrival of their new track “Run It Up,” Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie have also teamed up for a lavish music video.

Joe Price1794 days ago
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Sleepy Hallow & Coi Leray "2055"
Music

Sleepy Hallow Enlists Coi Leray for "2055" Remix

With the original version making its Billboard Hot 100 chart debut this week, Sleepy Hallow returns with the remix to "2055" featuring Coi Leray.

Brad Callas1815 days ago
sleepy-hallow
Music

Sleepy Hallow Shares Debut Album 'Still Sleep?'

Sleepy Hallow has shared his new album 'Still Sleep?,' which includes the previously released songs "2 Sauce," "2055," "Chicken," and "Mi No Sabe."

tara mahadevan1872 days ago
Drewski Sleepy Hollow Sheff G 2020 Vision
Music

Premiere: DJ Drewski Recruits Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G for "2020 Vision"

DJ Drewski has recruited Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G for his hard-hitting track and video "2020 Vision," which will appear on his upcoming project.

Joe Price2045 days ago
Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow
Music

‘It’s Way More Than Drill’: Inside Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow’s Winners Circle

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, two of the brightest talents of Brooklyn's drill scene, have teamed up with RCA Records for their Winners Circle crew.

Shawn Setaro2150 days ago

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