Travis Barker

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Two images side by side: YG in a plaid shirt and bandana, smiling, and The Game in a hoodie making a peace sign.
Music

YG and The Game's 'VERZUZ': Travis Barker Pops Out for Opening Cut "Dope Boys"

The blink-182 drummer brought the rock — and a short drum solo — to the event.

Shawn Setaro2 days ago
Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Relationship Helped Him Heal 'Past Trauma'
Pop Culture

Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Helped Him Fly Again After Deadly Plane Crash

At the Tribeca premiere of his new documentary, the Blink-182 drummer opened up about surviving a deadly plane crash, his fear of flying and finding hope again with Kourtney.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
A person with bleached hair is sitting in a salon chair, while a hairstylist with long blonde hair prepares hair dye behind them.
Pop Culture

N3on Gets a Full Makeover From Alabama Barker During Livestream

During the makeover, Barker completely changed the streamer's hair and even bleached his eyebrows.

Joe Price65 days ago
Alabama Barker pictured on the left in black, N3on pictured on the right in a hoodie
Style

Alabama Barker Tells N3on 'I'm Gonna Have a F*cking Panic Attack' After Streamer Gifts Birkin Bag

"I'm gonna throw up," the 20-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler said.

Trace William Cowen86 days ago
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian taking a selfie at an event. Travis wears a beanie and tattooed arms; Kourtney has long dark hair.
Pop Culture

Travis Barker Shares Photo Showing Him Sucking Kourtney Kardashian's Toes

Travis Barker wished his wife a happy birthdfay with a series of images.

Joe Price97 days ago
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Travis Barker poses with Clipse's Malice and Pusha T at Coachella
Music

Clipse Joined by blink-182's Travis Barker for Coachella Performance

The blink drummer and prolific producer was behind the drums for "Chains & Whips," "Popular Demand," and more during the set.

Trace William Cowen103 days ago
Alabama Barker Flaunts $200K Birthday Gift Haul Amid 'Daddy's Money' Claims
Pop Culture

Alabama Barker Shows Off $200K Gift Haul Amid ‘Daddy’s Money’ Claims

The luxury gift breakdown arrives just days after the 20-year-old publicly addressed criticism about her lifestyle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo207 days ago
Alabama Barker Says She Likes 'Daddy's Money' When Asked Why She Still Lives at Home
Pop Culture

Alabama Barker Says She Likes 'Daddy's Money' When Asked Why She Still Lives at Home

'I know they would do the same if they had a rich dad,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo231 days ago
(L-R) Future, Travis Barker and Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida.
Music

Future, Travis Barker and Fuerza Regida Electrify At Second Don’t Fall In Love Fest

Explosive collabs, surprise appearances, and a genre-bending lineup are just some of the reasons why the San Bernardino festival was the place to be for its second year.

Alex Ocho243 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen268 days ago
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TODAY -- Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022
Pop Culture

Kourtney Kardashian Is Selling Lollipops That Promote Vagina Health

The entrepreneur will provide a "sweet and simple" treat for Lemme Purr fans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams270 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly takes a selfie on stage, wearing a black cap and shirt with "21," in front of a cheering crowd.
Music

mgk Recalls Being Kicked 'Out of the House' Over Drug Use in Newly Released 'Downfall'-Era Track

The track stems from Travis Barker-led sessions for Colson's 2020 album 'Tickets to My Downfall.'

Trace William Cowen277 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly with pink hair and Megan Fox in a black dress with a plunging neckline, standing against a green backdrop.
Music

MGK Wrote a Whole Song About Fan Who Boldly Asked Him 'How Did You Fumble Megan Fox?'

According to mgk, it was Travis Barker who urged him to turn the moment into a song.

Trace William Cowen351 days ago

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