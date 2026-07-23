YG and The Game Set for West Coast 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know

The event comes with exclusive merch, including commemorative GAS trading cards, plus an Apple Music playlist that doubles as a cheat sheet of YG and The Game's biggest records ahead of the showdown.

YG and The Game have been announced as the next contenders to step up to the mic on the VERZUZ stage. In a West Coast special, two of Compton's favorite sons will get together and go head-to-head on Thursday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch YG and The Game's VERZUZ event

The event is scheduled for July 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT. Fans can tune in live through Apple Music and join the conversation as the two rappers fire off their respective hits. Fans will also be able to vote during the live event and decide who is the winner of each round on Complex. Be sure to sign up for notifications ahead of the livestream so you don't miss a moment once the VERZUZ event begins and head this way to cast your vote on who you think will come out on top.

How to shop official merch for YG and The Game's VERZUZ

Of course, no VERZUZ event is complete without the simultaneous unveiling of exclusive commemorative merchandise. For this event, fans can get their hands on a couple of commemorative exclusive GAS trading cards. You can purchase the cards here.

Check out YG and The Game's VERZUZ playlist on Apple Music

Listen here for the new playlist, which serves as a cheat sheet, of sorts, ahead of the event.

Who else has appeared in VERZUZ recently?

Since Complex's relaunch of the series, fans have been able to catch several high-profile matchups, including Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records, Hit-Boy vs. Mike WiLL Made-It, Tank vs. Tyrese, French Montana vs. Rick Ross, and B2K vs. Pretty Ricky.

VERZUZ, the 2020 creation of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, was relaunched in October 2025 thanks to an Apple Music and Complex partnership, and debuted at ComplexCon in Las Vegas.