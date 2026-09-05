Jordyn Tyson may very well have been the first wide receiver to come off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft had it not been for a lengthy injury history. Tyson’s talent is undeniable, but he missed games in every collegiate season from 2022-2025 due to injury. The Saints wound up pouncing on Tyson with the eighth overall pick this past April, but Tyson’s health has already become an issue. Tyson suffered a hamstring injury at Saints practice in early August and New Orleans officially placed him on injured reserve last week. Below, we deliver a Tyson injury update and look at when the rookie WR will likely return to the Saints. Jordyn Tyson injury update: When will Saints WR return?

Tyson left practice on August 13 with a hamstring injury. Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that this hamstring injury is not related to the hamstring issues that Tyson had in college. “Any player that was put in that situation, where your foot slips and you get shoved from behind … this has nothing to do with Jordyn’s history,” Moore said. “Any player [on that play] probably has the same diagnosis coming out.”

The Saints have only said that Tyson has a “hamstring injury.” Reading between the lines, it is likely that Tyson suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury, which is a moderate tear. It typically takes 3-8 weeks to heal from this type of injury. Tyson is expected to miss at least two months from the time the injury took place, which puts him in line for a return in mid-October. Exactly eight weeks from the time of the injury would be October 8. Here is a look at the Saints schedule around that time.

Week 5 Sunday, October 11: Vikings at Saints

Week 6 Sunday, October 18: Saints at Giants

Week 7 Sunday, October 25: Steelers at Saints

Week 8 Sunday, November 1: Bye Week

Week 9 Sunday, November 8: Browns at Saints

Given where the Saints’ bye week lands in the schedule and with Tyson’s injury history, New Orleans could err on the side of caution and wait to bring Tyson back after their bye. Jordyn Tyson fantasy football draft position, odds

Tyson currently has an ADP at FantasyPros of 102. The earliest he’s going in fantasy football drafts is 74 and the latest is 244. He is a terrific draft-and-stash option. Tyson had 61 catches for 711 yards and 8 TDs in nine games played last season at Arizona State. The ultra-talented WR has consistently been compared to a young Odell Beckham Jr.

“If you watch Jordyn Tyson run routes, one of the people I compared him to coming out of the draft, he reminds you of OBJ,” said Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know if he’s quite as fast straight away as OBJ, but every bit as quick. He can jam his foot in the ground and contort his body in that special way.” Tyson currently has +5000 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Saints odds

The Saints are coming off a 6-11 record and are projected to be slightly better this season as they have a projected win total of 7.5, with juice on the Over. Moore’s squad is +260 to win the NFC South. The Buccaneers are the favorites to win the division at +165. New Orleans is +9000 to win the Super Bowl.

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