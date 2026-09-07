Selena’s Brother A.B. Quintanilla Likes 'Yolanda 2.0' Comment On Instagram

Lehrman claims that A.B. previously served Suzette, who’s executor of the estate, with several demand letters regarding income, assets and liabilities, with A.B. believing that he is owed payment as a beneficiary.

According to TejanoNation.com , the lawsuit has not yet been filed, but in an Instagram post over the weekend, attorney Jeff Lehrman addressed that the lawsuit over Selena’s estate would be issued against their sister, Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga.

A.B. Quintanilla III , the brother of late Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla , has prepared a lawsuit against his sister, Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga, and brought an attorney onboard to detail the pending case.

“Myself and my client and my team feel very confident that through litigation, we’re going to be able to uncover quite a bit of fiduciary breaches, breaches of fiduciary duty by Suzette,” Lehrman said.

Posted in the reel’s comments was a comment that reads “Yolanda 2.0?” which A.B. liked. The comment references Yolanda Saldívar, the former president of Selena’s fan club and manager of her boutiques, who tragically murdered the singer in 1995. After repeatedly being denied parole, the most recent time being last March, the 65-year-old continues to serve a life sentence.

Last week, A.B. announced that he was pursuing legal action against Suzette over unspecified “facts and circumstances” related to both her and their late father Abraham Quintanilla, who passed away in December 2025.

Suzette and the family’s matriarch, Marcella Quintanilla, responded with a joint statement, saying that A.B.’s “insinuations are false.”

The statement also clarified that Suzette did not misappropriate any funds in relation to her family, Selena’s estate, or other entities.