Pop Culture

Keith Lee Expresses Gratitude After Nearly Being Struck In Fatal Car Accident

Lee and his passengers were unharmed incident, which resulted in a drunk driver getting into a fatal crash.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 09: Keith Lee attends Invest Fest 2026 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A wrong-way driver nearly struck the vehicle of Keith Lee in Dallas last week, which inspired the food reviewer to post a message sharing thankfulness for his life being spared.

According to reports, the crash occurred on the US 67 freeway in Duncanville, Texas, where a driver was in a stolen vehicle from Irving. One person died in the accident while two others were injured.

"Last night we had a near-death experience and this is a testimony," Lee began in the video below. "If God wasn't with me last night I wouldn't be here and I mean that wholeheartedly."

Lee added that his wife, Ronni, and two of their friends were almost involved in a freeway collision at midnight.

"There's a sand truck to the right of me [was] a long sand truck that has the concrete spigot at the back. A wall is right here. We on the freeway A car in front of me start freaking out I immediately go, 'What the fuck? What's that?'"

After the car ahead of Lee swerved out of the way, the content creator was surprised to see a car accelerating towards him. "It feels like a movie. It feels like slow motion. I'm watching him drive past–There's four cars behind me lined up pretty much. They're all staggered."

"In my rear view I see a car try to get out of his way," Lee added. "The car go all the way across all four lanes trying to swerve back to gain control slam right into a wall. Wake up this morning [to see news of] one unalived."

Lee ultimately turned the testimony into a message of humility to his followers.

"I don't know if you can hear me, but he drove right past me. I watched it," he continued. "If God wasn't with me, I don't know who was. My condolences go out to the family that lost their loved one If I can't say nothing else I'm gonna say God is amazing and I'm gonna say it every time.”

Additional information about the victim has not been released.

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