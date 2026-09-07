DJ Akademiks Rips Peter Rosenberg Over Kanye West Forgiveness Stance: ‘Shut Yo Punk A** Up'

Akademiks had some words for Peter Rosenberg after the radio personality questioned how quickly people have welcomed Kanye West back into the fold. Akademiks responded to Rosenberg in a couple of posts over the weekend, calling him a “punk ass” and claimed people would always love Ye even when he’s “wyling out n tweakin.” “Boy shut yo punk ass up @Rosenbergradio … n***a u ain’t gon get ppl to hate Ye. We forgave him.. eat a dick! How u tryna tell ppl how and when they can forgive the greatest hip hop artist of all time. N***a stay outta family business like cudi said. Ye our nigga,” wrote Ak. He added, “Imagine explaining to Peter Rosenberg why you attending a YE concert or why he forgiving him. Shit crazy! N***a it’s Ye. We love the n***a even if he wyling out n tweakin. We’ll never throw him away for life. Bro had a time out… held himself accountable. Shit back lit now.”

The jab came after Rosenberg expressed disappointment over the reception Ye received during his two sold-out shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sept. 3 and 4.

“A lot of people I love are being openly lame about Kanye,” Rosenberg wrote on X. “I am not saying no one deserves forgiveness or empathy but this man sang Heil Hitler ONE YEAR AGO. Disappointed in a lot of people.” Rosenberg later clarified that his initial criticism was directed more toward fans than Ye’s collaborators. Still, he questioned whether enough time had passed for the rapper to receive the kind of celebration he saw surrounding the Chicago concerts. “I am ALL for forgiveness and empathy but this man is being hailed as a HERO,” Rosenberg wrote. “Go get real help and sit down for a few years then lets talk before im going to run to put money in ur pocket.” Ye’s Chicago homecoming included appearances from several prominent artists, including Big Sean, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Common, Chief Keef, Rick Ross, and Young Thug. Cudi, who performed “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” “Ghost Town,” and “Pursuit of Happiness” with Ye during the second night, directly addressed Rosenberg’s criticism.

“I understand ur frustration Peter, I fucks w u, but I dont really care if ur disappointed in me,” Cudi wrote. “That man is my brother. U dont have a relationship w him like I do. Damn near 2 decades of art and friendship. U not family.” Cudi said he had already held Ye accountable privately and believed his longtime collaborator deserved another chance. “He was dealing w mental health struggles for years and now hes good. Everyone deserves some grace when they family,” Cudi continued. “I was the hardest on him out of anybody. I held him accountable. He apologized and it was sincere.” The reunion was significant considering Cudi and Ye’s relationship had previously deteriorated. After Ye removed Cudi’s contributions from Donda 2 in 2022, Cudi said it would take “a motherfucking miracle” for the two to become friends again. Rosenberg’s criticism also comes amid Ye’s attempts to make amends for years of antisemitic remarks and behavior. In January, Ye published a full-page apology in The Wall Street Journal, saying he was “deeply mortified” by his actions and had “lost touch with reality.”