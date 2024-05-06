The Producers Behind the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Diss Tracks: Mustard, Metro Boomin, and More

Adam Sandler’s perfectly delivered Uncut Gems line "that’s history right there, you understand?" has perhaps never felt more relevant on the timeline than it has in recent days, despite the moment, and the modern classic itself, being nearly five years old.

Unless you’ve been living under the most carefully constructed, flabbergastingly impenetrable rock imaginable, you’ve likely been deeply invested, one way or another, in the oft-shocking, exponentially diabolical battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. While the beef itself has its roots in "First Person Shooter," released back in October, things didn’t truly ratchet up to Sandler meme levels until the past few weeks.

The focus, of course, has been on the slew of claims Drake and Kendrick have hurled at each other on wax. But atop whose production have these claims been delivered? Below, we take a look at who's behind the boards on all the main 2024 rap war diss cuts released so far. As you'll see, there's a good bit of carefully orchestrated Wait, Didn't That Guy Also Produce for the Other Guy? going on.

"First Person Shooter"