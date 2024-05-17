Drake Shows Off His 1-of-1 Invitation to Michael Rubin's White Party

Michael Rubin sent out some very special invitations to his guests for his upcoming Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons.
One of those invitations, created by well-known artist George Condo, was sent to Drake, who posted the unique invite to his Instagram Story.
“Went from 1 bedroom condo to 1 of 1 condo @michaelrubin,” the For All the Dogs rapper wrote.
Condo reposted the image to his IG as well.
According to Page Six, Condo is Rubin’s favorite artist, and the pair are good friends. Rubin asked the 66-year-old visual artist to create framed 24 x 24-inch illustrations for the invitations, which were also sent to Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls, Justine Skye, Druski, La La Anthony, and Alix Earle. The pieces were also apparently hand-delivered by couriers in white tuxes.
Rubin also reportedly sent out 300 black-and-white invitations to guests in New York City and Los Angeles, numbered and signed by Condo himself. His work has been shown in MoMa, the Met, and the Whitney, and can cost upwards of $7 million. However, Condo wouldn’t take Rubin’s money for the illustrations, with an expert telling the outlet that each invitation is worth at least $35,000.
In the past, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Drake, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Jack Harlow, and Usher have attended Rubin’s white party.