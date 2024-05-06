Read the Lyrics to Drake's "The Heart Part 6"

By now, everyone and their mother are at least sorta familiar with the most explosive rap beef in recent memory. It all started with Kendrick Lamar's fire-tongued verse on Metro Boomin and Future's "LIKE THAT," in which the Compton rapper fires shots at both J. Cole and Drake.
Over a month since the verse heard 'round the world, J. Cole got clowned (and quickly bowed out), Rick Ross took matters into his own hands, and like the climax of an old Western film, Kendrick and Drake are locked in a standoff. Close your eyes and another shot is fired.
This week has been particularly active for the two rappers. Kendrick has slowly turned up the heat, going from "euphoria" to "6:16 in LA" a few days later. Drake responded with "Family Matters" shortly after. In a surprising turn of events, Kendrick responded in less than an hour with the scathing "Meet the Grahams." Less than 24 hours later, he decided to drop off "Not Like Us" with some of the most piercing accusations of all. From secret children to domestic violence accusations and even rumors of pedophilia, the two emcees have hurled everything at each other. Now, Drake arrives with "The Heart Part 6," taking cues from Kendrick's "The Heart" series.
Below, read the complete lyrics to Drake's latest installment in this rap civil war. Hopefully Kendrick gives us enough time to digest it before he drops his rumored response.
[Intro]
Now let me see ya do it
Just let me see ya do it
[Verse]
Alright
The Pulitzer Prize winner is definitely spiralin'
I got your fuckin' lines tapped, I swear that I'm dialed in
First I was a rat, so where's the proof of the trial then?
Where's the paperwork of the cabinet it's filed in
1090 Jake would've took all the walls down
The streets would've had me hidin' out in a small town
My Montreal connects stand up, now fall down
The one's that you're gettin' your stories from, they all clowns
I am a war general, season in preparation
My jackеt is covered in medals, honor, and dеcoration
You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation
We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information
A daughter that's 11 years old, I bet he takes it
We thought about giving a fake name or a destination
But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation
Instead, you in that Venice studio, it's a celebration
You gotta learn to fact-check things and be less impatient
Your fans are rejoicing thinking this is my expiration
Even the picture you used, the jokes, and the medication
The Maybach glove and the drug he uses for less inflation
Master manipulator, you bid on the speculation
You dumb and reactive n***a, I'm petty with dedication
What about the bones we dug up in that excavation?
And why isn't Whitney denying all of the allegations?
Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale?
You haven't seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild
Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child
Speaking of anything with a child, let's get to that now
This Epstein angle was the shit I expected
TikTok videos you collected and dissected
Instead of being on some diss direct shit, you rather fucking grab your pen and misdirect shit
My mom came over today and I was like, "Mother I-, mother I-, mother I-"
Wait a second, that's that one record where you say you got molested
Aw, fuck me, I just made the whole connection
This about to get so depressing
This is trauma for your own confessions
This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected
That's why these pedophile raps is shit you so obsessed with, it's so excessive
They acting like it's so aggressive
But you just never known affection
I don't wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second-guessing
"Touch My Body" by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflecting
I never been with no one under age but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with
Just for clarity, I feel disgusted
I'm too respected
If I was fucking young girls, I promise I'd have been arrested
I'm way too famous for this shit you just suggested, but that's not the lesson
Clearly, there's a deeper message
Deep cuts that never healed and now they got infected
Like if Dave really fucked your girl and got her pregnant, talk about breeding resentment
Not sure how to ease the sentiment, this shit's too intimant
I'm praying you recover from both incidents
But you a piece of shit so this shit really no coincidence
Drake is not a name that you gon' see on no sex offender list, easy does it
You mention an A-minor but n****s got a B-sharp and tell the fans, "Who was it?"
You thought you left D-flat, E-major
I slit your throat with the razor and do Rick Ross air like that one flight from Malaysia
I'm your baby mommas screen-saver
Only fuckin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's, I'd never look twice at no teenager
I'm a fucking hit maker dog, not a peace maker,
Bullets that I'm stuffing in each chamber, your ass in extreme danger
Stop buying views and bot comments
You may as well keep the paper
Shit you 'bout to need for later
I give a fuck about your streaming data
You can drop a hundred more records, I'll see ya later, yeah
Maybe when you meet your maker
I don't wanna fight with a woman beater, it feeds your nature
If you still bumping R Kelly, you can thank the savior
Said if they deleted his music and your music is going too, a hypocrite
I don't understand why these people prayed, you're sounding like you send a commissary when he needs some paper
Album dropping soon, no wonder you turn to clout chaser instead of doing hard labor
N***a, I'll see ya when I see ya like Fantasia
And Whitney, you can hit me if you need a favor
And when I say I hit ya back, it's a lot safer, ha, I promise
[Outro]
Yeah
I'm not gonna lie, this shit was um, some good exercise, like it's good to get out and get the pen working.
You would be a worthy competitor if I was really a predator and you weren't fucking lying to every blog or an editor but... it is what it is.
You definitely got this shit burnt the fuck out though, like you got ten more records to drop.
The one before the last one we finessed you into telling a story that doesn't even exist, and then you go and drop the West Coast one to try and cover that up.
I would like that one, that would be some shit I could dance to if you wasn't tripling down on some whole other bullshit but, you know at least your fans are getting some raps out of you.
I'm happy I can motivate you, bring you back to the game, like, you know, but just let me know when we get into the facts.
Everything in my shit is facts. I'm waiting on you to return the favor, like...