Read the Lyrics to Drake's "The Heart Part 6"

Below, read the complete lyrics to Drake's latest installment in this rap civil war. Hopefully Kendrick gives us enough time to digest it before he drops his rumored response.

[Intro]

Now let me see ya do it

Just let me see ya do it





[Verse]

Alright

The Pulitzer Prize winner is definitely spiralin'

I got your fuckin' lines tapped, I swear that I'm dialed in

First I was a rat, so where's the proof of the trial then?

Where's the paperwork of the cabinet it's filed in

1090 Jake would've took all the walls down

The streets would've had me hidin' out in a small town

My Montreal connects stand up, now fall down

The one's that you're gettin' your stories from, they all clowns

I am a war general, season in preparation

My jackеt is covered in medals, honor, and dеcoration

You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation

We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information

A daughter that's 11 years old, I bet he takes it

We thought about giving a fake name or a destination

But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation

Instead, you in that Venice studio, it's a celebration

You gotta learn to fact-check things and be less impatient

Your fans are rejoicing thinking this is my expiration

Even the picture you used, the jokes, and the medication

The Maybach glove and the drug he uses for less inflation

Master manipulator, you bid on the speculation

You dumb and reactive n***a, I'm petty with dedication

What about the bones we dug up in that excavation?

And why isn't Whitney denying all of the allegations?

Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale?

You haven't seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild

Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child

Speaking of anything with a child, let's get to that now

This Epstein angle was the shit I expected

TikTok videos you collected and dissected

Instead of being on some diss direct shit, you rather fucking grab your pen and misdirect shit

My mom came over today and I was like, "Mother I-, mother I-, mother I-"

Wait a second, that's that one record where you say you got molested

Aw, fuck me, I just made the whole connection

This about to get so depressing

This is trauma for your own confessions

This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected

That's why these pedophile raps is shit you so obsessed with, it's so excessive

They acting like it's so aggressive

But you just never known affection

I don't wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second-guessing

"Touch My Body" by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflecting

I never been with no one under age but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with

Just for clarity, I feel disgusted

I'm too respected

If I was fucking young girls, I promise I'd have been arrested

I'm way too famous for this shit you just suggested, but that's not the lesson

Clearly, there's a deeper message

Deep cuts that never healed and now they got infected

Like if Dave really fucked your girl and got her pregnant, talk about breeding resentment

Not sure how to ease the sentiment, this shit's too intimant

I'm praying you recover from both incidents

But you a piece of shit so this shit really no coincidence

Drake is not a name that you gon' see on no sex offender list, easy does it

You mention an A-minor but n****s got a B-sharp and tell the fans, "Who was it?"

You thought you left D-flat, E-major

I slit your throat with the razor and do Rick Ross air like that one flight from Malaysia

I'm your baby mommas screen-saver

Only fuckin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's, I'd never look twice at no teenager

I'm a fucking hit maker dog, not a peace maker,

Bullets that I'm stuffing in each chamber, your ass in extreme danger

Stop buying views and bot comments

You may as well keep the paper

Shit you 'bout to need for later

I give a fuck about your streaming data

You can drop a hundred more records, I'll see ya later, yeah

Maybe when you meet your maker

I don't wanna fight with a woman beater, it feeds your nature

If you still bumping R Kelly, you can thank the savior

Said if they deleted his music and your music is going too, a hypocrite

I don't understand why these people prayed, you're sounding like you send a commissary when he needs some paper

Album dropping soon, no wonder you turn to clout chaser instead of doing hard labor

N***a, I'll see ya when I see ya like Fantasia

And Whitney, you can hit me if you need a favor

And when I say I hit ya back, it's a lot safer, ha, I promise

[Outro]

Yeah

I'm not gonna lie, this shit was um, some good exercise, like it's good to get out and get the pen working.

You would be a worthy competitor if I was really a predator and you weren't fucking lying to every blog or an editor but... it is what it is.

You definitely got this shit burnt the fuck out though, like you got ten more records to drop.

The one before the last one we finessed you into telling a story that doesn't even exist, and then you go and drop the West Coast one to try and cover that up.

I would like that one, that would be some shit I could dance to if you wasn't tripling down on some whole other bullshit but, you know at least your fans are getting some raps out of you.

I'm happy I can motivate you, bring you back to the game, like, you know, but just let me know when we get into the facts.

Everything in my shit is facts. I'm waiting on you to return the favor, like...