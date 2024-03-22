Future and Metro Boomin's 'We Don't Trust You' Album: Features and Production Credits

We Don’t Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin’s new album and first of two projects slated for release in as many months, arrived to immediate dissection on Friday.

Early highlights from the first few listens include Kendrick Lamar's swiftly headlined appearance on "Like That," which sees him rejecting the "big three" boast from J. Cole and Drake's Dogs cut "First Person Shooter," and the Playboi Carti-featuring "Type Shit."

But who else did Future and Metro enlist to bring the first half of their vision to glorious life? Keep reading for the full list of features and production credits, per Spotify and Apple Music listings. As for the next drop, look for that on April 12.

"We Don’t Trust You"

Written by: Leland Wayne, Mejdi Rhars, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Prince 85

"Young Metro" f/ The Weeknd

Written by: Abel Tesfaye, Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, DAVID x ELI, Mike Dean

"Ice Attack"

Written by: Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, OZ, Southside

"Type Shit" f/ Travis Scott and Playboi Carti

Written by: Jacques Webster, Jordan Carter, Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin

"Claustrophobic"

Written by: Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Will A Fool

"Like That" f/ Kendrick Lamar

Written by: Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn, Rodney Oliver

Produced by: Metro Boomin

"Slimed In" f/ Young Thug

Written by: Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Prince 85

"Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana)"

Written by: Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn, Shantae Allen

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Southside, Boi-1da, Honorable C Note, Deputy

"Cinderella" f/ Travis Scott

Written by: Jacques Webster, Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Dre Moon, Allen Ritter

"Runnin Outta Time"

Written by: Jordan Holt-May, Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Zaytoven

"Fried (She a Vibe)"

Written by: Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Doughboy

"Ain’t No Love"

Written by: Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Lil88, Outta Town

"Everyday Hustle" f/ Rick Ross

Written by: Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn, William Leonard Roberts II

Produced by: Metro Boomin

"GTA"

Written by: Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Southside, Wheezy

"Seen it All"

Written by: Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Allen Ritter, Peter Lee Johnson

"WTFYM"

Written by: Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin

"Where My Twin @"

Written by: Leland Wayne, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produced by: Metro Boomin, G Koop