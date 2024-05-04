Drake Responds to Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss Track With New Song "Family Matters"

Drake has made his next move.

After being made the subject of some truly disrespectful bars on Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" diss, the 6 God is back with "Family Matters" out now. Listen to the seven-minute song above, where Drizzy takes direct shots at K Dot and the Compton rapper's fiancée, Whitney Alford.

"You did her dirty all her life you tryna make peace / I heard that one of them lil kids might be Dave Free's. / They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat up your wife," Drake raps.

Besides Kendrick, Drizzy's diss record includes bars aimed at Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky, both of whom previously targeted Drake in their songs "Like That" and "Champagne Moments."

"Rakim talking shit again / Gassed cause you hit my BM first n***a do the math who I was hitting then / I ain't even know you rap still cause they only talking bout your fit again. / Probably gotta have a kid again before you think of dropping shit again," Drizzy raps.