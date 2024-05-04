Drake Responds to Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss Track With New Song "Family Matters"

Drake has made his next move.
After being made the subject of some truly disrespectful bars on Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" diss, the 6 God is back with "Family Matters" out now. Listen to the seven-minute song above, where Drizzy takes direct shots at K Dot and the Compton rapper's fiancée, Whitney Alford.
"You did her dirty all her life you tryna make peace / I heard that one of them lil kids might be Dave Free's. / They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat up your wife," Drake raps.
Besides Kendrick, Drizzy's diss record includes bars aimed at Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky, both of whom previously targeted Drake in their songs "Like That" and "Champagne Moments."
"Rakim talking shit again / Gassed cause you hit my BM first n***a do the math who I was hitting then / I ain't even know you rap still cause they only talking bout your fit again. / Probably gotta have a kid again before you think of dropping shit again," Drizzy raps.
Mere hours after "Euphoria" arrived on the last day of April, Drake's fellow Young Money alum Nicki Minaj brought him out as a special guest at her Pink Friday 2 World Tour show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. At one point in the evening, Drake hinted he was about to get to work on his Kendrick response, telling the crowd, "You know what time it is, you know what I gotta do."
Speculation was expectedly high ahead of the new track's release, with fans and fellow artists alike debating who currently had the upper hand in the "Like That"-kickstarted rap war. Cam'ron and Mase both said that Drake was "winning" the back-and-forth after the "Euphoria" rollout, though the It Is What It Is co-hosts also had kind words for Kendrick's lyricism.
In April, prior to the latest pair of diss tracks, Complex's Jordan Rose ranked the then-current batch of 2024 rap war entries, including Rick Ross' "Champagne Moments" and Ye's "Like That" remix. The latter, memorably, saw Ye proposing that one should put on J. Cole's music to "get the pussy dry."