Here Are All the Lyrics to Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby"

Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" has been picking steam since its release in April, and it has become a force to be reckoned with on the charts.

In its first week of release, "Million Dollar Baby" racked up 38 million official U.S. streams, according to Billboard, and it debuted at No. 2 on the outlet's Hot 100 chart. It also debuted atop the Streaming Songs chart, making Richman the first artist to launch a solo first entry on the chart since Olivia Rodrigo did it in 2021 with "Driver's License."

The song is such a hit with listeners that Richman saw a boost of 2.1 million on-demand U.S. audio streams for his catalog. In its second charting week, "Million Dollar Baby" remains at No. 2 on the Hot 100 as well as reaching second place on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 1 on the TikTok Top 50.

The artist behind the infectious record is Tommy Richman, a singer/songwriter from Virginia who began releasing music on Soundcloud and Spotify in 2016. He unleashed his debut song, "Ballin' Stalin," and followed that up with a string of singles and EPs that spanned various musical genres, including R&B and punk rock. The success of his single "Pleasantville" pushed him to drop out of school and focus on his music career full-time.

Richman's music eventually landed him an opportunity to sign with Brent Faiyaz's independent record label ISO Supremacy in partnership with Pulse Records. From there, he performed as an opening act on Faiyaz's F*ck the World, It's a Wasteland Tour and appeared as a guest feature on Faiyaz's track "Upset" from his 2023 mixtape Larger than Life.

In 2024, Richman shifted his focus to "Million Dollar Baby" by sharing several promotional clips on TikTok that racked up millions of views on the popular social app. If that weren't enough, various outlets have considered "Million Dollar Baby" a contender for "song of the summer."