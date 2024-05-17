Here Are All the Lyrics to Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby"

Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" has been picking steam since its release in April, and it has become a force to be reckoned with on the charts.
In its first week of release, "Million Dollar Baby" racked up 38 million official U.S. streams, according to Billboard, and it debuted at No. 2 on the outlet's Hot 100 chart. It also debuted atop the Streaming Songs chart, making Richman the first artist to launch a solo first entry on the chart since Olivia Rodrigo did it in 2021 with "Driver's License."
The song is such a hit with listeners that Richman saw a boost of 2.1 million on-demand U.S. audio streams for his catalog. In its second charting week, "Million Dollar Baby" remains at No. 2 on the Hot 100 as well as reaching second place on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 1 on the TikTok Top 50.
The artist behind the infectious record is Tommy Richman, a singer/songwriter from Virginia who began releasing music on Soundcloud and Spotify in 2016. He unleashed his debut song, "Ballin' Stalin," and followed that up with a string of singles and EPs that spanned various musical genres, including R&B and punk rock. The success of his single "Pleasantville" pushed him to drop out of school and focus on his music career full-time.
Richman's music eventually landed him an opportunity to sign with Brent Faiyaz's independent record label ISO Supremacy in partnership with Pulse Records. From there, he performed as an opening act on Faiyaz's F*ck the World, It's a Wasteland Tour and appeared as a guest feature on Faiyaz's track "Upset" from his 2023 mixtape Larger than Life.
In 2024, Richman shifted his focus to "Million Dollar Baby" by sharing several promotional clips on TikTok that racked up millions of views on the popular social app. If that weren't enough, various outlets have considered "Million Dollar Baby" a contender for "song of the summer."
Expect remixes to release as Don Toliver teased that his was coming soon.
Take a look at the official lyrics to Tommy Richman's hit single "Million Dollar Baby" below.
Do it, baby, do what I should think
Do it, do it, baby, do what I could think
Do it, do it, baby, do what I should think
Do it, do it, baby, do what I could think
Do it, do it, do it, baby, do what I should think
Do it, baby, do what I could think
Do it, do it, do it, baby, do what I should think
Do it, do it baby, do what I could think
I ain't never rep a set, baby (Tsk, tsk)
Ain't doing you wrong
I could clean up good for you
Oh, I know right from wrong
'Cause I wanna make it, so badly (Mm, mm, mm)
I'm a million dollar baby (Mm, mm, mm, don't at me)
Yeah, hell no (Yeah, yeah)
You rep my city for so damn long (Ah, ah)
But you still don't notice me, my sound next (Mhm)
VA next (Yeah, yeah), I'm at they neck (Yeah, yeah)
I'm running up a check (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
She a bad lil' mama, she a diva (Mm)
No matter what happens, he cannot come between us again (Mm, mm, mm)
I know we're better than friends (Better than friends)
I took her to Queen's Gambit (Yeah, yeah), showed around my friends (Right now)
Tried to pick some energy up, it don't matter (—ter)
I know you haven't moved on if you tried (Oh, no)
I don't believe it, baby, I know you lied (Oh, no)
All night long, what you mean, "I changed"?
Haven't stayed the same
I've been losing my mind (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
I said, "The city is mine" (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
I ain't never rep a set, baby (Mm, mm-mm)
Ain't doing you wrong
I could clean up good for you (Mm, mm-mm)
Oh, I know right from wrong
'Cause I wanna make it, so badly (Mm, mm, mm)
I'm a million dollar baby (Mm, mm, mm, don't at me)
Yeah, hell no
I ain't never rep a set, baby (Mm, mm-mm)
Ain't doing you wrong
I could clean up good for you (Mm, mm-mm)
Oh, I know right from wrong
'Cause I wanna make it, so badly (Mm, mm, mm)
I'm a million dollar baby (Mm, mm, mm, don't at me)
Yeah, hell nah (No, no, no)
Hell-hell no
Yeah, hell-hell no
Hell-hell no
Do it, baby, do what I should think
Do it, do it, baby, do what I could think
Do it, baby, do what I should think
Do it, do it, baby, do what I could think
Hell-hell nah
Yeah, hell-hell nah
Hell-hell nah