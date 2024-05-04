J. Cole’s Decision to Bow Out of Beef Is Looking Real Good Right Now, Fans Point Out Amid Intense Drake and Kendrick Back and Forth

When J. Cole first apologized for releasing "7 Minute Drill,” fans and industry peers shared mixed feelings about his decision. But after Drake and Kendrick Lamar traded their latest lethal diss tracks, fans seem to have a newfound appreciation for Cole’s move.

On Friday night, Drizzy and K Dot unleashed nearly simultaneous diss tracks, holding zero punches this time around. The Toronto megastar struck first with "Family Matters," where Drake rapped about Kendrick allegedly abusing and cheating on his partner, came down hard on The Weeknd, and much more.

While fans were still digesting Drake’s new track, Kendrick came out of nowhere with "Meet the Grahams," which features the West Coast rapper speaking directly to members of Drake's family, including his alleged daughter. These back-to-back diss tracks quickly set social media on fire, with fans expressing excitement, anguish over the tracks’ contents, and everything in between.

Because of how vicious these latest songs are, fans shared a new acceptance and understanding of J. Cole’s decision to bow out. As some quickly began analyzing lyrics from the two tracks, others got jokes off about Cole living a regular life in peace while his two peers go for each other’s throats.



