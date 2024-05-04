J. Cole’s Decision to Bow Out of Beef Is Looking Real Good Right Now, Fans Point Out Amid Intense Drake and Kendrick Back and Forth

Cole previously apologized for dissing Kendrick Lamar on "7 Minute Drill" and had the song removed from streaming platforms.

May 04, 2024
When J. Cole first apologized for releasing "7 Minute Drill,” fans and industry peers shared mixed feelings about his decision. But after Drake and Kendrick Lamar traded their latest lethal diss tracks, fans seem to have a newfound appreciation for Cole’s move. 

On Friday night, Drizzy and K Dot unleashed nearly simultaneous diss tracks, holding zero punches this time around. The Toronto megastar struck first with "Family Matters," where Drake rapped about Kendrick allegedly abusing and cheating on his partner, came down hard on The Weeknd, and much more. 

While fans were still digesting Drake’s new track, Kendrick came out of nowhere with "Meet the Grahams," which features the West Coast rapper speaking directly to members of Drake's family, including his alleged daughter. These back-to-back diss tracks quickly set social media on fire, with fans expressing excitement, anguish over the tracks’ contents, and everything in between. 

Because of how vicious these latest songs are, fans shared a new acceptance and understanding of J. Cole’s decision to bow out. As some quickly began analyzing lyrics from the two tracks, others got jokes off about Cole living a regular life in peace while his two peers go for each other’s throats. 


Drake: You beat your wife

Kendrick: You’re hiding another child

J Cole: pic.twitter.com/ff7SqgytLr

— Mr. Cinco De Mayo (@KingHyde12) May 4, 2024
Drake: You beat your wife

Kendrick: You’re hiding another child

J Cole:

pic.twitter.com/XqNeyaXiqU

— Cole World (@JColeVillle) May 4, 2024
Drake: You beat your wife

Kendrick: You’re hiding another child

J Cole: pic.twitter.com/lTMqw1UCXX

— tido bling (@its_tiidoo) May 4, 2024
At the 2024 Dreamville Festival, Cole said his spirit didn't feel right engaging in a rap beef with K Dot and proceeded to tell him sorry. This followed his release of "7 Minute Drill," a response to Kendrick Lamar on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That." Cole ended up taking the song off streaming platforms, and fans now think his decision was a wise choice. 

Check out more jokes about J. Cole watching Drake and Lamar from the sidelines below.

kendrick and drake verbally assaulting each other

meanwhile j cole pic.twitter.com/dXNQAEeYoJ

— Deion | SeeReax (@SeeReax) May 4, 2024
Drake: You beat your wife

Kendrick: You’re hiding another child

J Cole: pic.twitter.com/XZohLEhjWO

— Joshua 💔 (@JoshInHisBag) May 4, 2024
Drake: You beat your wife

Kendrick: You’re hiding another child

J Cole: pic.twitter.com/IsC0izm1yo

— ⚡ (@UTDCJ_) May 4, 2024
j cole right now pic.twitter.com/IJDbnvS1sY

— chloe (@yandhiisntreal) May 4, 2024
j.cole right now pic.twitter.com/N4brVcFygk

— t. (@lighttmylove) May 4, 2024
J Cole after backing out of this beef pic.twitter.com/prPGFgeG4h

— Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) May 4, 2024
I see why J Cole got on his bike & rolled out. Kendrick & Drake at each other NECKS pic.twitter.com/E0za7ghcY7

— Drebae (@Drebae_) May 4, 2024
Kendrick Lamar got too much information son.
J. Cole DEFINITELY dropped out the beef before he exposed his dreads are fake, he hiding 3 kids and he got a gluten allergy or some shit lmaooo

— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕲𝖆𝖜𝖉 (@visecs) May 4, 2024
