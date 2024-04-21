Drake’s ‘Taylor Made’ Diss: What It Sounds Like Without AI Filters on 2Pac and Snoop Dogg’s Verses

The original "Taylor Made Freestyle" was released late Friday night featuring "verses" from the late 2Pac and Snoop Dogg. The move had many people talking on social media given the fact that over 200 artists including Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, and Metro Boomin recently signed an an open letter calling for an end to the "predatory use of AI." In the song, Pac and Snoop speak to K Dot and tell him to respond to Drake.

"Kendrick, we need ya, the West Coast savior / Engraving your name in some hip-hop history / If you deal with this viciously / You seem a little nervous about all the publicity / Fuck this Canadian lightskin, Dot / We need a no-debated West Coast victory, man / Call him a bitch for me / Talk about him likin' young girls, that's a gift from me / Heard it on the Budden Podcast, it's gotta be true / They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive / In a nigga under 5'5", so it's gotta be you," AI Pac rapped.

AI Snoop rapped, "Nephew, what the fuck you really 'bout to do? / We passed you the torch at the House of Blues / And now you gotta do some dirty work, you know how to move, right? Right? / I know you never been to jail or wore jumpsuits and shower shoes / Never shot nobody, never stabbed nobody / Never did nothing violent to no one, it's the homies that empower you / But still, you gotta show this fuckin' owl who's boss on the West / Now's a time to really make a power move."

Snoop seemingly responded to his likeness being used on "Taylor Made" and shared a video of him addressing the news.

"They did what? When? How? Are you sure? Y'all have a good night," Snoop hilariously began. "Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the fuck? What happened? What's going on? I'm going back to bed. Good night."