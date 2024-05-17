Cassie's husband Alex Fine has shared a message about domestic violence amid the release of shocking footage of Diddy assaulting his wife back in 2016.

Fine went on his Instagram on Friday with a lengthy post showing support for those who are victims of domestic violence. Earlier in the day, CNN obtained video from 2016 that showed Diddy viciously assaulting Cassie in the hallway of a hotel. The footage aligns with the accusations 37-year-old Cassie made in her lawsuit regarding 54-year-old Diddy's abuse in their relationship.

In his post, Fine, 31, included a letter he wrote "a while back" that focused on the idea that men who assault women aren't the true definition of a man. Fine points out that men committing violence against women is inexcusable, and that men should be protecting the women in their lives.

"Letter to women and children: Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable. Check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard," Fine wrote in part of his message. "To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness."

Fine continued in his caption, "Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday. I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that's safe for women and girls, protects them, and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you're not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233."