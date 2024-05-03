Here Are the Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's Latest Drake Diss "6:16 in LA"

Kendrick Lamar hit Drake with a move out of the 6 God’s own playbook on Friday.

As everyone in your life has likely already informed you by now, Kendrick unloaded "6:16 in LA" on Instagram (very) early Friday morning. The track, compellingly paired with an image of a Maybach logo-emblazoned glove, comes just three days after Kendrick’s six-minute "euphoria" diss. While fans had been expecting a swift Drake response, Kendrick beat him to the punch, thus (as he himself teased would be the case) mirroring Drake’s back-to-back rollout of "Charged Up" and "Back to Back" during his 2015 beef with Meek Mill.

Expectedly, there's a lot going on here lyrically, including everything from another restaurant shoutout from Kendrick to some theorizing about the loyalty among those in Drizzy's OVO camp.

Below, take a closer look at the (unofficial) lyrics to Kendrick's latest, preferably while giving the song another listen.