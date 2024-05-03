Here Are the Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's Latest Drake Diss "6:16 in LA"

Kendrick Lamar hit Drake with a move out of the 6 God’s own playbook on Friday.
As everyone in your life has likely already informed you by now, Kendrick unloaded "6:16 in LA" on Instagram (very) early Friday morning. The track, compellingly paired with an image of a Maybach logo-emblazoned glove, comes just three days after Kendrick’s six-minute "euphoria" diss. While fans had been expecting a swift Drake response, Kendrick beat him to the punch, thus (as he himself teased would be the case) mirroring Drake’s back-to-back rollout of "Charged Up" and "Back to Back" during his 2015 beef with Meek Mill.
Expectedly, there's a lot going on here lyrically, including everything from another restaurant shoutout from Kendrick to some theorizing about the loyalty among those in Drizzy's OVO camp.
Below, take a closer look at the (unofficial) lyrics to Kendrick's latest, preferably while giving the song another listen.
[Intro]
There’s survival, survival
I think somebody lying, smell somebody lying
I don’t see no fire
[Verse]
Off-White Sunseeker at the Marina
Fuck a Phantom, I like to buy yachts when I get the fever
Wine cooler spill on my white T-shirt, the sightseer
Trifecta: money, morals, and culture, that's my leisure
My visa, passport tatted, I show up in Ibiza
Lucali’s dwelling in Brooklyn, just to book me some pizza
Who could reach us? Only God could teleport this type of freedom
God, my confession is yours, but
Who am I if I don't go to war?
There's opportunity when living with loss
I discover myself when I fall short
Raise my hands to a fallen sky, I fantasize
Me jumping planets immortalized, I correspond
Three angels watching me all the time
Put my children to sleep, with a prayer, then close my eyes
Definition of peace
Tell me who gon' stop me? I come from love
And still cover my heart, then open me up
Remember when, picked up a pen, lyrics that I could trust
Timid soul, stare in the mirror, asking where I was from
Often, I know this type of power is gon' cost
But I live in circadian rhythms of a shooting star
The mannerisms of Raphael, I can heal and give you art
But the industry's cooked, as I pick the carcass apart
Yeah, somebody's lying, I could see the vibes on Ak
Even he looking compromised, let's peel the layers back
Ain't no brownie points for beating your chest
Harassing and fucking with good people
Make good people go to bat
Conspiracies about cash dog? That's not even the leak
Find the jewels like Kash Doll, I just need you to think
Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see
Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me?
Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person
Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it
Can't Toosie Slide up outta this one, it's just gon' resurface
Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose
It was fun until you start to put money in the streets
Then lost money, cause they came back with no receipts
I'm sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace
But war ready if the world is ready to see you bleed
The Elohim, KTW, no you can't sleep
These images trouble you
Know the wires in your circle should puzzle you
If you were street smart, then you woulda caught that your entourage is only to hustle you
A hunnid n***as that you got on salary
And twenty of 'em want you as a casualty
And one of them is actually, next to you
And two of them is practically tied to your lifestyle,
Just don't got the audacity to tell you
But let me tell you some game, 'cause I can see you my lil homie
You playin' dirty with propaganda, it blow up on ya
You're playin' nerdy with Zack Bia and Twitter bots
But your reality can't hide behind Wi-Fi
Your lil memes is losing steam, they figured you out
The forced opinions is not convincing, y'all need a new route
It's time you look around on who's around you
Before you figure that you're not alone
Ask what Mike would do