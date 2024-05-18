Stephen A. Smith Says Diddy's Career Is 'Over in the Worst Possible Way'

In agreement with countless others, Stephen A. Smith believes that the career of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, as we know it to be, is over.

The sports journalist and media personality enlightened viewers of The Stephen A. Smith Show on Friday (May 18), shortly after footage of Diddy physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, surfaced via CNN. Before the disturbing video aired yesterday afternoon, Ventura had only referenced the abuse in her 2023 lawsuit against Combs, which the former couple settled shortly after it was filed.

Describing the video in full, Smith gave a frank prediction about Combs' downfall. "I wanna declare, right here, over these digital airwaves of YouTube, that the career of Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, as we know it, it's over," Smith said in the video below.

"This shit is over," he continued. "It's over in the worst possible way...One of the worst possible ways you can imagine."