Wiz Khalifa Says He Goes to Strip Clubs With His Mom

Apparently, taking your mom to the strip club is the norm.

Wiz Khalifa appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he discussed his relationship with his mother, whom he affectionately calls Peachy.

"Mother's Day every day for my mom," Wiz told Hudson when he was asked what he did for the celebratory holiday for moms. "Peachy's a superstar. If you meet her, you'll fall in love with her. Me and my mom do everything together. We go to the strip club together, we went to Mexico, we went to Coachella together. We do everything. That's my dawg."

Khalifa shares his son, Sebastian, with ex-wife Amber Rose. In February, the former couple celebrated their child’s 11th birthday with a 90’s West Coast rap theme party. Rose and Khalifa have been co-parenting since divorcing in 2014.