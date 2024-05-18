Travis Scott Gifts Alma Mater's Graduating Class With "Elkins" Jordan 1 Lows

Travis Scott gifted the graduating class of his alma mater, Elkin High School, pairs of the upcoming "Elkins" Nike Air Jordan 1 Low.
On Friday, members of the Elkin High community hopped on social media and shared posts of the delivery Travis Scott sent to the school for the kids graduating this year. According to the posts, La Flame sent 661 pairs of the new sneaker collab he has with Nike that's dropping next weekend to the graduating seniors and staff of Elkin High.
"Thank you @trvisXX for blessing 661 seniors and staff with these shoes that are dedicated to EHS!! Today has been a great day @FBISDAthletics," the school's volleyball team wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter. "661 pair of shoes for EHS seniors!! @trvisXX you have made these kiddos happy!!"
The "Elkin" Air Jordan 1 Low is a step away from the usual colorways Scott has dropped with Jordan Brand. For this new style, the "Elkin" draws inspiration from the colors of his alma mater which are white, blue, and yellow. According to Matt Welty's Complex article highlighting the pair, the sneaker is a refreshing entry in "the greens, browns, tans, and mochas that fans can't get enough of" from his usual releases with Jordan Brand.
The pair also has a close tie-in with the Air Jordan Laney 5s, which also draw inspiration from a high school, Michael Jordan's alma mater Laney High School to be exact. Those lookiing to cop a pair of the Air Jordan Low 1 "Elkin" will have a chance when they release on May 25 for $150.