Travis Scott Gifts Alma Mater's Graduating Class With "Elkins" Jordan 1 Lows

Travis Scott gifted the graduating class of his alma mater, Elkin High School, pairs of the upcoming "Elkins" Nike Air Jordan 1 Low.

On Friday, members of the Elkin High community hopped on social media and shared posts of the delivery Travis Scott sent to the school for the kids graduating this year. According to the posts, La Flame sent 661 pairs of the new sneaker collab he has with Nike that's dropping next weekend to the graduating seniors and staff of Elkin High.

"Thank you @trvisXX for blessing 661 seniors and staff with these shoes that are dedicated to EHS!! Today has been a great day @FBISDAthletics," the school's volleyball team wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter. "661 pair of shoes for EHS seniors!! @trvisXX you have made these kiddos happy!!"