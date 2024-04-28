Dua Lipa Gets Surprised by Fan Who Got Junior M.A.F.I.A. "Get Money" Lyrics Tattooed at Her Suggestion

Dua Lipa was shocked that a fan took her advice to get some classic Junior M.A.F.I.A. lyrics tattooed.

While recently doing an intimate meet and greet with a group of fans ahead of the release of her third album, Radical Optimism, Lipa was caught off guard by one person who recalled Dua's tattoo suggestion.

"I have a funny story," the fan began. "Okay. On my 19th birthday, on Twitter, I asked you for a tattoo on Twitter, and you said 'fuck bitches, get money.'"

A stunned Lipa froze before doubling over with laughter and kneeled down to see the tattoo on the person's ankle. She clapped and screamed "No" before responding, "I'm obsessed. Wow. I'm obsessed with that. I love it."