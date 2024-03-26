50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Deep Fake of Donald Trump Mentioning R. Kelly and Meek Mill: ‘This Is F*cked Up’

50 Cent threw shots at Diddy, Meek Mill, and R. Kelly via a Donald Trump deepfake on Instagram.

On the heels of Diddy's estates in Los Angeles and Miami being raided on Monday afternoon, Fifty's Instagram followers anticipated a comical post from the rapper-mogul, and he didn't disappoint.

But surprisingly, the post didn't include shots or footage of Diddy, but instead, a deepfake Trump sounding off on the Bad Boy Records founder and using the N-word.

"Puffy, Puffy, Puffy, you stupid ass n****. I told you stop fucking with R. Kelly. I said, ‘Grab them in the pussy. Don’t kidnap the pussy," the faux-Trump says in the clip. "They raided your shit, I see. I got a courtesy call when they raided my house. You really fucked up, my n****."

"Trump" continued with an inappropriate request for Diddy, asking, “Can I get a copy of the Meek Mill sex tape? Please, n****a."