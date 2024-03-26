50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Deep Fake of Donald Trump Mentioning R. Kelly and Meek Mill: ‘This Is F*cked Up’

50 Cent threw shots at Diddy, Meek Mill, and R. Kelly via a Donald Trump deepfake on Instagram.
On the heels of Diddy's estates in Los Angeles and Miami being raided on Monday afternoon, Fifty's Instagram followers anticipated a comical post from the rapper-mogul, and he didn't disappoint.
But surprisingly, the post didn't include shots or footage of Diddy, but instead, a deepfake Trump sounding off on the Bad Boy Records founder and using the N-word.
"Puffy, Puffy, Puffy, you stupid ass n****. I told you stop fucking with R. Kelly. I said, ‘Grab them in the pussy. Don’t kidnap the pussy," the faux-Trump says in the clip. "They raided your shit, I see. I got a courtesy call when they raided my house. You really fucked up, my n****."
"Trump" continued with an inappropriate request for Diddy, asking, “Can I get a copy of the Meek Mill sex tape? Please, n****a."
But per his Instagram caption, 50 Cent denied that he created the deepfake. "The world’s almost over 🤷🏽♂️so what are we worried about," he wrote. "Who ever made this is fvcked up. I think Trumps gonna be president again, but I’m not gonna say that 🥹"
The continued trolling comes shortly after Fif posted the news of Diddy's raids, speculating that Brother Love has a major case on his hands. "Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done. They don’t come like that unless they got a case," the "21 Questions" artist wrote.
The raids, conducted by Homeland Security, took place amid a reported sex trafficking investigation. Although it's unspecified whether Diddy, born Sean Combs, was at either residence at the time, his sons, King and Justin Combs, were handcuffed at Diddy's Los Angeles residence. According to reports from TMZ, Diddy's private jet (LoveAir LLC) was located in Antiqua at the time of the raids, while a person who appeared to be Diddy was seen outside Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport at 6 p.m. ET on Monday.