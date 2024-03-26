50 Cent Trolls Jay-Z Amid Diddy Homeland Security Raids: 'Anybody Seen Jay'

Not even Jay-Z is safe from 50 Cent's incessant trolling of Diddy and his serious legal issues.

On Tuesday, 50 hopped on social media and asked where Jay has been after Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. Jay and Diddy have been friends for years, so it's possible 50 is wondering why Hov hasn't publicly commented on Diddy's situation.

In one post, 50 shared an image of Jay's face on the side of a milk carton with "MISSING" written above the photo and another picture of the Brooklyn rap legend on a red carpet waving at the cameras.

"Anybody seen Jay LOL 😆😆😆puff said the 🥷🏾 ain't answering his phone. LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," 50 wrote in the first post. In the second, 50 said, "Here is jay z last reported seen waving at puffy jet 🛬 LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."