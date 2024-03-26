50 Cent Trolls Jay-Z Amid Diddy Homeland Security Raids: 'Anybody Seen Jay'

Not even Jay-Z is safe from 50 Cent's incessant trolling of Diddy and his serious legal issues.
On Tuesday, 50 hopped on social media and asked where Jay has been after Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. Jay and Diddy have been friends for years, so it's possible 50 is wondering why Hov hasn't publicly commented on Diddy's situation.
In one post, 50 shared an image of Jay's face on the side of a milk carton with "MISSING" written above the photo and another picture of the Brooklyn rap legend on a red carpet waving at the cameras.
"Anybody seen Jay LOL 😆😆😆puff said the 🥷🏾 ain't answering his phone. LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," 50 wrote in the first post. In the second, 50 said, "Here is jay z last reported seen waving at puffy jet 🛬 LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."
While Jay-Z hasn't been accused of anything, 50 seems to be playing into online conspiracies that Hov is somehow involved in whatever it is Diddy has been up to.
50 and Jay had one of their first interactions in 1999 at Hot 97's Summer Jam, when the Roc Nation boss told the G-Unit captain he would get him back for his diss on "How to Rob." While performing, Jay rapped, "Go against Jigga yo ass is dense/I'm about a dollar — what the fuck is 50 cents?"
Jay would include the verse on "It's Hot (Some Like It Hot)" off Vol. 3: Life and Times of S. Carter, which kicked off a competitive rivalry between the two. In an interview with Math Hoffa on the My Expert Opinion podcast in 2022, longtime Roc-A-Fella engineer Young Guru revealed Jay warned the Roc crew that 50 would be a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.
"Jay walked in the studio, he said it before, but I'm telling you how impactful it was," Guru said. "He walked in the studio, and he was like, 'Yo, this dude 50, y'all going to have to deal with him in the next couple of months.' He said it to the whole crew, 'You going to have to deal with him.'"