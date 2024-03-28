50 Cent Reacts to Ex Daphne Joy and Yung Miami Accused of Being Diddy's Sex Workers in Lawsuit

50 Cent dated Daphne Joy, with whom he welcomed his second son Sire Jackson, between 2011 and 2012. In the amended version of Jones' lawsuit against Diddy, filed on Monday, March 25, he accused the media mogul's accountant Robin Greenhill of ensuring "the wiring, funds transfer, or cash payments to sex workers were completed."

"According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend," reads the lawsuit. "According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, a.k.a. 'Yung Miami,' Jade Ramey, a.k.a. 'Jade,' and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, a.k.a., 'Daphne Joy' who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers. Based on information and belief, they received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill."

The documents also note it's "unclear" if the three women named in the documents "provided the appropriate United States federal tax documents for these payments or if they independently declared these payments on their taxes." The three women were also named in the original version of the lawsuit filed in February, although the amended version provides more details regarding the allegations.

"It is unclear if Defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, in his capacity as CEO of UMG, Motown Records, and Universal Music Group, requested an audit of Defendants Sean Combs and Love Records' financial records to ensure the financial support they provided to Defendants Sean Combs and Love Records as part of their general business partnership was not being used to pay Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Jade Ramey, and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez," the amended lawsuit reads.

50 Cent has been quite outspoken about Diddy's legal issues ever since Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing the producer and rapper of rape and abuse during their relationship. He's teased a docuseries surrounding the allegations entitled Diddy Do It? and said he's willing to pay "top dollar" for alleged footage of Diddy's "freak-off parties."

On Monday, Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided by Homeland Security in a reported sex trafficking investigation. Miami, meanwhile, was mentioned elsewhere in Jones' lawsuit and was accused of transporting "pink cocaine" to Diddy.