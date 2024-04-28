Drake Wears Compton Community College Shirt, Fans Speculate He’s Trolling Kendrick Lamar

It seems that the t-shirt stunt is the best Drake can do for now after being threatened with a cease-and-desist letter from 2Pac's estate for using AI vocals with the late rapper's likeness on "Taylor Made."

"The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult," the letter read.

But as 2Pac represented West Coast rap during his final years as a Death Row Records signee, the Drake's t-shirt could also be shade aimed at his estate, making it clear that he isn't letting up from his feud with Lamar. Lamar too used 2Pac's voice for "Mortal Man," the final song on his 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly, but got permission from 'Pac's mother, Afeni Shakur, who died one year after the album's release.