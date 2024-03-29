50 Cent's Ex Daphne Joy Accuses Him of Rape and Abuse, Denies Diddy Sex Work Allegations

50 Cent is being accused of raping and abusing Daphne Joy, the mother of his second child.

"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," Joy wrote in an Instagram post. "You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

Joy claims 50 has been absent in their son's life despite alleged efforts to keep their families close, which included having homes in New York that were one mile away from each other. She alleges the music and entertainment mogul only saw his son 10 times in the span of two years.

"I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned," she wrote.