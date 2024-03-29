50 Cent's Ex Daphne Joy Accuses Him of Rape and Abuse, Denies Diddy Sex Work Allegations

50 Cent is being accused of raping and abusing Daphne Joy, the mother of his second child.
"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," Joy wrote in an Instagram post. "You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."
Joy claims 50 has been absent in their son's life despite alleged efforts to keep their families close, which included having homes in New York that were one mile away from each other. She alleges the music and entertainment mogul only saw his son 10 times in the span of two years.
"I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned," she wrote.
Her message comes after 50 Cent was allegedly pursuing sole custody of their son in the wake of a lawsuit brought forth by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against Diddy in which Joy is named as a sex worker.
Joy has called the allegations "100% false and character assassination." She has retained an attorney to explore her legal options against Jones.
50 has already commented on Joy's claim about their living situation. There was no denial or even mention of her rape and abuse allegations.
"You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy," the 48-year-old captioned a photo of Joy and Diddy. "So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker."
An hour prior, 50 reshared a Complex post and called Joy a sex worker again in his caption, writing, "See you in family court."
This story is being updated.