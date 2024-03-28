50 Cent Reportedly Seeking Sole Custody of Son After Ex Daphne Joy Was Accused of Being Diddy's Sex Worker

50 Cent is reportedly seeking sole custody of his son after his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy was named as an alleged sex worker in a lawsuit against Diddy.

Fif welcomed his second son, Sire Jackson, with Joy in 2012 and they split shortly after. Us Weekly reports that Fif isn't happy about her being named in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy, in which the Bad Boy Records founder was accused of sex trafficking and years of abuse.

"Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son," a source told the magazine. 50 Cent, in an apparent response to the news circulating online, tweeted, "I didn’t know you was a sex worker, 👀you little sex worker. LOL 😆Yo this shit is a movie."

Joy was directly named alongside Yung Miami, with whom Diddy was romantically linked, in the lawsuit as someone who had allegedly received financial compensation for sex work with the media mogul.